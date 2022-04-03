Environmental activist questioned by police after staging on-air protest on LBC

3 April 2022, 14:40

The protester glued his hands to the microphone in the interview with Tom Swarbrick
The protester glued his hands to the microphone in the interview with Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

An activist was questioned by police after staging a protest on air on LBC.

Just Stop Oil activist Nathan Mcgovern glued himself to a microphone during the Tom Swarbrick show today.

He had appeared on the show to discuss the environment with presenter Tom but staged a protest during their on-air debate about climate issues.

His actions come after more than 80 people were arrested in Essex as climate change protesters continued to block oil terminals.

Activists from Just Stop Oil said on Saturday they had blocked access to the Titan Truck Park and revealed a secret underground network of tunnels at the Navigator and Grays oil terminals.

For the latest episodes of Swarbrick on Sunday click here

The protesters are demanding that the UK Government stops new oil and gas projects.

Essex Police said officers arrested a total of 83 people after protests in the Thurrock district.

The force said 63 were arrested on Friday following protests in Oliver Road, Grays, London Road, Purfleet, and Askew Farm Lane, Grays.

Another 20 people were arrested on Saturday in Oliver Road and Stoneness Road, Grays.

Police said they were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences.

Officers are continuing to engage with protesters in Oliver Road, Stoneness Road and London Road.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: "Our officers are continuing to work in exceptionally challenging circumstances with a view to bringing these protests to a safe and swift conclusion.

"I would like to thank businesses, local drivers and workers for their continued patience whilst we carry out our work."

The Just Stop Oil activists said Saturday morning's tunnel activity at Grays and Navigator meant the main and emergency access roads to the oil terminals were closed.

The activists said Titan Truck Park contains more than 100 oil tankers which service the three major oil terminals in the area.

It comes after activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion obstructed 10 fuel sites in the Midlands and southern England in the early hours of Friday, to stand against "expanding UK oil and gas production".

Protesters were glued on to roads, suspended on bamboo tripods, and locked on to oil drums and each other from around 4am.

ExxonMobil UK, one of the country's largest privately owned underground oil pipeline distribution networks, said it shut down three of its terminals as a result, and police from at least five forces were deployed to tackle the demonstrations.

The Met arrested 14 activists who broke into a facility at Bedfont Road in Staines, Surrey, and West Midlands Police arrested six people at a terminal in Tyburn, Birmingham.

Police said arrests were made for offences including aggravated trespass, criminal damage and obstructing the highway.

