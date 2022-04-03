Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch Live

3 April 2022, 09:37 | Updated: 3 April 2022, 09:57

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday here.

As the energy price cap rises, CEO of Octopus Energy Greg Jackson reacts to the impact this will have on British households.

Former foreign minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin is on the ground in Ukraine coordinating work against Russian troops and joins Tom as explosions are heard in the strategic port city of Odesa.

Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde and Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds returns to #SwarbrickonSunday as Keir Starmer says ‘biology matters’ in an apparent confusion over Labour’s trans stance.

General Secretary of the World Energy Council Dr Angela Wilkinson speaks to LBC as the International Energy Agency’s member countries agree to release oil from emergency reserves in response to market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

