Headteacher shot dead by her husband alongside her daughter reveals call for help moments before she died

Emma, her daughter Lettie, seven, and husband George, 39, were all found dead at their home in the grounds of Epsom College on February 5. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A headteacher who was shot dead by her husband called her sister for help just moments before she was killed, it has emerged.

Emma Pattison, 45, her daughter Lettie, seven, and her husband George, 39, were all found dead at their home in the grounds of Epsom College on February 5.

Surrey Police confirmed a firearm was found at the scene, and believe Mr Pattison shot his wife and daughter before killing himself in a suspected murder-suicide.

Epsom College in Surrey where the bodies of headmistress Emma Pattison, 45, her daughter Lettie, seven, and her husband George, 39, were found. Picture: Alamy

Now, Emma’s sister Deborah Kirk has shared heartbreaking details of the final contact she had with her just moments before her death.

She told The Sunday Times Magazine that there had been an "altercation between her and her husband, George" and that her sister had called her and asked her to come over.

But by the time Deborah arrived, George had already shot her sister, their daughter and then himself, with a sporting shotgun.

She wrote: "My husband and I arrived at a silent house where no one was answering the door. No one was answering the door because they were all dead.

"Deborah also said she felt George was abusive, and that she had been the victim of coercive control. She revealed she had seen Emma a week before the deaths, and believed that she had made the decision to leave him.

At the time, she had looked forward to her leaving the relationship and "looking back at this with amazement that she endured it for so long”.

Police were reportedly told the couple were suffering with marriage problems at the time, and Mrs Pattison's job as a deputy headteacher of an independent school in Leatherhead had caused issues.

A firearm found at the scene was legally registered to Mr Pattison.

The two had got married in 2011 and their daughter was born four years later.

The inquest into the deaths has been delayed from last October, with the coroner still waiting for further disclosure from Surrey Police.