Epstein secretly recorded sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Richard Branson, court documents claim

8 January 2024, 17:41 | Updated: 8 January 2024, 18:55

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed sex tapes were taken of the Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Sir Richard Branson, court documents have disclosed.
A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed sex tapes were taken of the Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Sir Richard Branson, court documents have disclosed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed sex tapes were taken of Prince Andrew, former US president Bill Clinton and billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson, court documents have disclosed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sarah Ransome, who gave a victim impact statement ahead of the sentencing of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for sex-trafficking, appeared to write communications claiming the three were filmed by the paedophile financier.

The email extracts also claim former US president Donald Trump had sex with "many girls", including one of Ms Ransome's friends who is not named.

A US judge ordered hundreds of documents to be unsealed as part of Virginia Giuffre's previously settled civil claim against Maxwell, which was filed in 2015.

The extracts were flagged by a firm representing Epstein's lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, to demonstrate Ms Ransome "manifestly lacks credibility".

A Virgin Group spokeswoman said on behalf of Mr Branson: "In a New Yorker report published in 2019, Ransome admitted that she had 'invented' the tapes.

"We can confirm that Sarah Ransome's claims are baseless and unfounded."

Read more: Keir Starmer calls for Met Police to 'look at' Prince Andrew accusations after duke named in Epstein files

Read more: Prince Andrew had ‘daily massages’ when visiting Epstein’s Florida home, former housekeeper says

Prince Andrew previously paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

He was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style after Ms Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Images were also released as part of the latest tranche of documents, including a resurfaced photo of former Labour minister Lord Mandelson with Epstein on his private island, Little St James.

Other pictures, all taken on the island in 2006, included one of Maxwell with disgraced French model scout Jean Luc-Brunel and various girls posing for photos.

Met Police not investigating allegations against Andrew in Epstein files

Addressing the claims in the document released on Monday, Ms Ransome wrote: "When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffrey.

"Thank God she managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew and Branson having sexual intercourse with her.

"Frustratingly enough Epstein was not seen in any of the footage but he was clever like that!

"When my friend eventually had the courage to speak out and went to the police in 2008 to report what had happened, nothing was done and she was utterly humiliated by the police department where she went to report what had happened with Epstein, Clinton, Branson and Prince Andrew."

In the letter from Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP to the court, the firm said allegations against Mr Dershowitz were categorically false.

The firm said: "Her (Ms Ransome) testimony was fabricated from whole cloth. Ms Ransome's testimony also contains a slew of other incendiary claims concerning the sexual proclivities of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and other prominent individuals.

"The emails are a necessary antidote to Ms Ransome's deposition misstatements because they demonstrate she manifestly lacks credibility."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Judge Attacked-Las Vegas

Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video jailed in unrelated case

France David Bowie

Paris names street after David Bowie in celebration of music star’s legacy

Elisabeth Borne

French prime minister resigns after political tensions over immigration

Moon Landing

Moon landing attempt in jeopardy because of engine problem, US company says

Rescuers extracted a stranded family of three and two tour guides after they were trapped deep inside the cave and cut off by rising water levels

Five people rescued after spending weekend trapped in Slovenian cave due to flooding

Franz Beckenbauer has died aged 78

Legendary German footballer Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Jack Diamond

Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond cleared of raping woman he met on Tinder

Netherlands Wilders

Dutch election-winner Geert Wilders withdraws proposal to ban mosques and Koran

Slovenia cave rescuer

Slovenian rescuers bring out five people trapped in cave since Saturday

Israeli soldiers

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in latest escalation linked to Gaza war

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Chris Skidmore

Chris Skidmore formally resigns as MP over Sunak's oil and gas bill triggering fresh by-election headache for PM

Peregrine-1 lifting off

US mission to moon carrying remains of Star Trek actors and JFK's DNA suffers technical problem

Wissam al-Tawil has been killed

Israel kills top Hezbollah commander with airstrike in Lebanon as fears grow of escalating conflict

Snow falling in London and Kent on Monday

Snow falls in London as UK temperatures drop to -8C and Met Office issues fresh ice warnings for millions

Rishi Sunak Holds PM Connect Event In The North West

Shocking moment Rishi Sunak refuses to endorse Tory candidate girlfriend of shamed ex-MP Peter Bone

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Sunak said he would 'strongly support' the committee if they choose to review Ms Vennell's CBE.

Sunak backs review into ex-Post Office boss' CBE as petition calling for her to be stripped of honour passes 1m
Bangladesh newspapers

Hasina re-elected in Bangladesh amid boycott by opposition parties

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home.

James Morrison's wife Gill Catchpole, 45, 'appeared without wedding ring' before sudden death and was looking for flat
Kim Jong Un and his daughter

No public celebrations as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un turns 40

More snow could be on the way next week

Snow to fall again next week as Brits warned of 'disruptive' blast from the North amid plummeting temperatures
The plane had had three warnings

Plane that suffered fuselage blow-out had warnings days before accident that left passengers terrified by gaping hole
The two sets of twin boys died in the fire.

Mother, 29, accused of killing her four sons, aged 3 and 4, after house fire to stand trial in autumn
Rafah air strike scenes

Palestinians flee central Gaza’s main hospital as fighting draws closer

Funerals

Pakistani Taliban behind bombing that killed six police officers

Antony Blinken

Blinken takes Gaza mission to UAE and Saudi Arabia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

No investigation into Prince Andrew, Met says, after Starmer calls for police to 'look at' Epstein accusations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit