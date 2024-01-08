Epstein secretly recorded sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Richard Branson, court documents claim

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed sex tapes were taken of the Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Sir Richard Branson, court documents have disclosed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein claimed sex tapes were taken of Prince Andrew, former US president Bill Clinton and billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson, court documents have disclosed.

Sarah Ransome, who gave a victim impact statement ahead of the sentencing of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for sex-trafficking, appeared to write communications claiming the three were filmed by the paedophile financier.

The email extracts also claim former US president Donald Trump had sex with "many girls", including one of Ms Ransome's friends who is not named.

A US judge ordered hundreds of documents to be unsealed as part of Virginia Giuffre's previously settled civil claim against Maxwell, which was filed in 2015.

The extracts were flagged by a firm representing Epstein's lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, to demonstrate Ms Ransome "manifestly lacks credibility".

A Virgin Group spokeswoman said on behalf of Mr Branson: "In a New Yorker report published in 2019, Ransome admitted that she had 'invented' the tapes.

"We can confirm that Sarah Ransome's claims are baseless and unfounded."

Prince Andrew previously paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

He was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style after Ms Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Images were also released as part of the latest tranche of documents, including a resurfaced photo of former Labour minister Lord Mandelson with Epstein on his private island, Little St James.

Other pictures, all taken on the island in 2006, included one of Maxwell with disgraced French model scout Jean Luc-Brunel and various girls posing for photos.

Addressing the claims in the document released on Monday, Ms Ransome wrote: "When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffrey.

"Thank God she managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew and Branson having sexual intercourse with her.

"Frustratingly enough Epstein was not seen in any of the footage but he was clever like that!

"When my friend eventually had the courage to speak out and went to the police in 2008 to report what had happened, nothing was done and she was utterly humiliated by the police department where she went to report what had happened with Epstein, Clinton, Branson and Prince Andrew."

In the letter from Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP to the court, the firm said allegations against Mr Dershowitz were categorically false.

The firm said: "Her (Ms Ransome) testimony was fabricated from whole cloth. Ms Ransome's testimony also contains a slew of other incendiary claims concerning the sexual proclivities of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and other prominent individuals.

"The emails are a necessary antidote to Ms Ransome's deposition misstatements because they demonstrate she manifestly lacks credibility."