Third batch of Epstein court documents released

By Jenny Medlicott

The third tranche of legal files relating to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein has begun to be unsealed by a New York court.

The latest cache features 29 documents which are currently being reviewed.

A fourth batch of documents is expected to be unsealed later on Friday evening.

The court files come from a 2015 defamation case brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, which was settled two years later.

On Wednesday evening a spate of high-profile figures were named the documents, which detail associates of Epstein, followed by a second batch on Thursday evening.

