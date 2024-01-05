Lewis Goodall 6pm - 9pm
Breaking News
Third batch of Epstein court documents released
5 January 2024, 19:12 | Updated: 5 January 2024, 19:16
The third tranche of legal files relating to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein has begun to be unsealed by a New York court.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The latest cache features 29 documents which are currently being reviewed.
A fourth batch of documents is expected to be unsealed later on Friday evening.
The court files come from a 2015 defamation case brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, which was settled two years later.
On Wednesday evening a spate of high-profile figures were named the documents, which detail associates of Epstein, followed by a second batch on Thursday evening.
More updates to follow