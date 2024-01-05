Prince Andrew ‘has no chance’ of working as senior royal after Epstein files - despite his hopes after Giuffre settlement

5 January 2024, 09:17 | Updated: 5 January 2024, 09:37

Prince Andrew is named 69 times in the Epstein files.
Prince Andrew is named 69 times in the Epstein files. Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Prince Andrew has no chance of appearing again on Buckingham Palace's balcony, despite the prince looking for a way back after settling with Virginia Giuffre, Peter Hunt tells Nick Ferrari.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"Toxicity is now floating around the British royal family" because of Prince Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The royals are now "paying the price" of the scandal surrounding the prince, according to LBC's royal correspondent Peter Hunt.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly strongly denied any allegations against him.

Mr Hunt said the Duke of York, "Clearly has hope that he could map a way back to doing something with the royals," despite being named in the Epstein files 69 times.

He said: "I suspect there’s more prospect of me being a world figure skating than Prince Andrew appearing again on the Buckingham Palace balcony."

Mr Hunt added: "You do have to question the wisdom as to why" the royal family believed it wise for Prince Andrew to be out with the family speaking to the public at church on Christmas Day.

Expert: Royals are now 'paying the price' for Prince Andrew's reintegration

The newly released court files come from a 2015 defamation case brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell. That case was settled two years later.

The Duke of York settled Ms Giuffre's case against him, reportedly to the tune of several millions of pounds.

According to the new court documents, Prince Andrew is accused of taking part in an "underage orgy" on Jeffrey Epstein's island.

An accuser, referred to in the documents as Jane Doe 3, claims she was told to have sexual relations with the Duke of York while she was still a minor in three different locations - including Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands during an orgy with other underage girls.

Read more: Virginia Giuffre claims she was sex-trafficked to Prince Andrew and 'two of the world's most respected politicians'

Read more: The Prince, the Presidents and the King of Pop: Who is named in the Epstein files?

Anti-monarchy activist group Republic said they had reported Prince Andrew to the police and called for the Met to launch a criminal investigation into the Duke of York.

Several other notable names are mentioned in the papers, which a judge chose to release because a number of individuals have spoken to the press.

Former US president Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, magician David Copperfield, late physicist Stephen Hawking, model Naomi Campbell, and Star Wars creator George Lucas are among the names mentioned in the files.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harry Pitman

Two teenage boys arrested for murder after Harry Pitman, 16, stabbed to death on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

Breaking
Exclusive
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

Keir Starmer calls for Met Police to 'look at' Prince Andrew accusations after duke named in Epstein files

Nick Ferrari celebrates his twentieth anniversary as the host of LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

Nick Ferrari celebrates 20 years as presenter of LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Iranian crowd

Iran mourns those killed in suicide blasts as death toll rises to 89

Exclusive
Keir Starmer spoke out on the Post Office issue on Friday

'Get on with it’: Keir Starmer demands victims of Post Office Horizon scandal receive compensation now

Candlelight vigil

Teenager kills one pupil and injures five other people in school shooting

Japanese firefighters

Dozens still missing as survivors pulled from rubble after deadly quakes

Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations against him made by Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre claims she was sex-trafficked to Prince Andrew and 'two of the world's most respected politicians'

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius released on parole after 2013 shooting of girlfriend

Oscar Pistorius has been freed from jail after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius smuggled out of prison on parole, nearly 11 years after murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Victoria Atkins has told striking junior doctors that the NHS 'belongs to all of us'

'NHS belongs to all of us, not just you', Health Secretary tells striking junior doctors, as walkout enters third day

North Korea

North Korea conducts artillery drills along disputed sea border

Andrew has been reported to the police after newly released documents made fresh allegations about his relationship to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew reported to police after being named 69 times in Epstein files, with calls for Charles to comment

A party boat sank in the Thames amid widespread flooding

Flooding spreads across Britain: Party boat sinks in Thames amid mass evacuations as rivers Trent and Severn burst banks

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli defence minister spells out vision for next steps in Gaza

Sudan Talks

General gives ‘unwavering commitment’ to ceasefire as Sudanese war rumbles on

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesia Train Crash

At least three people killed in train collision in Java

Prince Andrew will never return to the royal fold, sources have claimed.

Prince Andrew ‘will never return’ to royal fold after Epstein documents as King resolved to oust Duke from Royal Lodge
Sir Keir Starmer has said the Labour party will 'fight fire with fire'.

Starmer vows to ‘fight fire with fire’ in general election against Conservatives after Sunak quelled talk of May poll
The second batch of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein have been released.

Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton named in second round of Epstein court documents

The gunman was a student at the Iowa school.

Student gunman, 17, kills child and injures several others in Iowa school shooting

School Shooting Iowa

One pupil killed and five people wounded in shooting at high school in Iowa

Glynis Johns, the actress who played Mrs Banks in the classic 1964 Disney film Mary Poppins, has died aged 100

'Her light shined brightly for 100 years': Mary Poppins star Glynis Johns who played Mrs Banks dies aged 100
The last remaining member of the elite World War 2 SAS 'originals' regiment has died aged 103

Last member of wartime SAS 'originals' Major Mike Sadler dies aged 103

Gibbons (left) and Patten-Walsh (right) have been jailed for terrorism.

Two white supremacists jailed for terrorism offences after targeting Harry and Meghan's son in neo-Nazi podcast
A body has been found during the search for missing Laura Wilkie.

Body found in search for missing woman who disappeared just days before Christmas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Royal experts have hailed the bombshell release of the unredacted Epstein files as the 'final nail in the coffin' for Prince Andrew

Devastating Epstein files is 'final nail in the coffin' for 'problem' Prince Andrew, experts warn
'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim
Prince Andrew has been named in court documents relating to Epstein

What does the release of the Epstein documents mean for Prince Andrew?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit