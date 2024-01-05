Prince Andrew reported to police after being named 69 times in Epstein files, with calls for Charles to comment

Andrew has been reported to the police after newly released documents made fresh allegations about his relationship to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince Andrew has been reported to the police after being named dozens of times in documents related to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The head of an anti-monarchy group contacted the Met and called for King Charles to comment publicly on newly released records that are part of a 2015 case brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender's former girlfriend.

Prince Andrew is accused of taking part in an "underage orgy" on Jeffrey Epstein's island, according to the new court documents.

An accuser, referred to in the documents as Jane Doe 3, claims she was told to have sexual relations with the Duke of York while she was still a minor in three different locations - including Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands during an orgy with other underage girls.

Andrew has repeatedly and strenuously denied claims against him.

The King is reportedly resolved on moving Andrew out of the Royal Lodge. Picture: Alamy

Anti-monarchy activist group Republic said they had reported Prince Andrew to the police and called for the Met to launch a criminal investigation into the Duke of York.

The Met said it was taking no further action over allegations made against Epstein in August 2022. The force has also previously said it stood by its decision, made in 2015, not to probe claims by Ms Giuffre that Epstein trafficked her to London.

Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, said: "To date, there appears to have been no serious criminal investigation, no interview of the accused or other witnesses, and no clear justification for taking no action.

"I am calling on the Met Police to reopen this case, I am calling on MPs to debate this affair in Parliament, and I am calling on Charles to make a public statement, in front of the press and taking questions, to respond to these allegations and what they say about the monarchy.

Graham Smith of Republic has reported Andrew to the police. Picture: Getty

"How can we not expect a response from the Government and head of state? At the time of the alleged offences, Andrew was a government trade ambassador and an active member of the royal family. They fudged and obfuscated for 11 years before taking any definitive action."

He told the Mail Online: "The question many people will be asking is simple: if the accused were anyone else, do we believe they wouldn't have been investigated and prosecuted?"

It comes after royal insiders claimed the new files have ‘crystallised’ King Charles’ determination to solve the ‘Andrew problem’.

“When it comes to any public role for his brother, there is no way back,” a source told the paper.

“There has always been an agreement that Andrew would be permitted to attend private and family events, as is his right. But not public or official ones. That has not changed.”

It comes after documents relating to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been released. Picture: Alamy

It is also understood the documents has made the King resolve to move the Duke of York from his Royal Lodge home in the coming months after previous failed attempts.

Charles has previously attempted to remove Andrew from the Royal Lodge and instead into the smaller Frogmore Cottage, which used to belong to Harry and Meghan.

“When it comes to family, it is difficult. But this association is just never going to go away. And that means he [Andrew] has to,” the source added.

Sources have also shot down reports that Andrew’s appearance at recent public events, such as the late Queen's platinum jubilee and church with the Royal Family on Christmas Day, indicated a potential change in position over his stripped patronages and military titles.

“The Palace can't ignore it, this isn't going away,” a source told the outlet. "He paid that vast amount of money to Virginia Roberts. If he thought the money was going to make it go away, it's had the opposite effect. It's given it legs. People think 'no smoke without fire'."

The newly released court files come from a 2015 defamation case brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell. That case was settled two years later.

Andrew has strenuously denied claims against him and insisted he has no memory of encountering accuser Ms Giuffre.

Charles and Andrew. Picture: Getty

He settled her case against him, reportedly to the tune of several millions of pounds.

A spate of high-profile figures were named in court documents detailing associates of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday evening, followed by a second batch on Thursday evening.

The files also include a deposition from Johanna Sjoberg, a then 21-year-old college student who described seeing Andrew and Ms Giuffre at Epstein's home in Manhattan.

She had been hired as an assistant for the financier.

Ms Sjoberg claimed that she posed for a photo with Andrew and Ms Giuffre along with a Spitting Image puppet of the duke.

A number of other famous people are mentioned in the papers, which a judge chose to release because a number of individuals have spoken to the press.

Documents show Maxwell said that former president Bill Clinton dined on Epstein's private jet while travelling around the world.

She denied, however, that he ever visited the paedophile's Caribbean island, Little St James.

Ms Sjoberg said Epstein told her Mr Clinton "likes them young, referring to girls".