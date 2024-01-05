Prince Andrew reported to police after being named 69 times in Epstein files, with calls for Charles to comment

5 January 2024, 05:59

Andrew has been reported to the police after newly released documents made fresh allegations about his relationship to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Andrew has been reported to the police after newly released documents made fresh allegations about his relationship to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince Andrew has been reported to the police after being named dozens of times in documents related to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The head of an anti-monarchy group contacted the Met and called for King Charles to comment publicly on newly released records that are part of a 2015 case brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender's former girlfriend.

Prince Andrew is accused of taking part in an "underage orgy" on Jeffrey Epstein's island, according to the new court documents.

An accuser, referred to in the documents as Jane Doe 3, claims she was told to have sexual relations with the Duke of York while she was still a minor in three different locations - including Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands during an orgy with other underage girls.

Andrew has repeatedly and strenuously denied claims against him.

Read more: Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton named in second round of Epstein court documents

Read more: Devastating Epstein files is 'final nail in the coffin' for 'problem' Prince Andrew, experts warn

The King is reportedly resolved on moving Andrew out of the Royal Lodge.
The King is reportedly resolved on moving Andrew out of the Royal Lodge. Picture: Alamy

Anti-monarchy activist group Republic said they had reported Prince Andrew to the police and called for the Met to launch a criminal investigation into the Duke of York.

The Met said it was taking no further action over allegations made against Epstein in August 2022. The force has also previously said it stood by its decision, made in 2015, not to probe claims by Ms Giuffre that Epstein trafficked her to London.

Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, said: "To date, there appears to have been no serious criminal investigation, no interview of the accused or other witnesses, and no clear justification for taking no action.

"I am calling on the Met Police to reopen this case, I am calling on MPs to debate this affair in Parliament, and I am calling on Charles to make a public statement, in front of the press and taking questions, to respond to these allegations and what they say about the monarchy.

Graham Smith of Republic has reported Andrew to the police
Graham Smith of Republic has reported Andrew to the police. Picture: Getty

"How can we not expect a response from the Government and head of state? At the time of the alleged offences, Andrew was a government trade ambassador and an active member of the royal family. They fudged and obfuscated for 11 years before taking any definitive action."

He told the Mail Online: "The question many people will be asking is simple: if the accused were anyone else, do we believe they wouldn't have been investigated and prosecuted?"

It comes after royal insiders claimed the new files have ‘crystallised’ King Charles’ determination to solve the ‘Andrew problem’.

“When it comes to any public role for his brother, there is no way back,” a source told the paper.

“There has always been an agreement that Andrew would be permitted to attend private and family events, as is his right. But not public or official ones. That has not changed.”

It comes after documents relating to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been released.
It comes after documents relating to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been released. Picture: Alamy

It is also understood the documents has made the King resolve to move the Duke of York from his Royal Lodge home in the coming months after previous failed attempts.

Charles has previously attempted to remove Andrew from the Royal Lodge and instead into the smaller Frogmore Cottage, which used to belong to Harry and Meghan.

“When it comes to family, it is difficult. But this association is just never going to go away. And that means he [Andrew] has to,” the source added.

Sources have also shot down reports that Andrew’s appearance at recent public events, such as the late Queen's platinum jubilee and church with the Royal Family on Christmas Day, indicated a potential change in position over his stripped patronages and military titles.

“The Palace can't ignore it, this isn't going away,” a source told the outlet. "He paid that vast amount of money to Virginia Roberts. If he thought the money was going to make it go away, it's had the opposite effect. It's given it legs. People think 'no smoke without fire'."

The newly released court files come from a 2015 defamation case brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell. That case was settled two years later.

Andrew has strenuously denied claims against him and insisted he has no memory of encountering accuser Ms Giuffre.

Charles and Andrew
Charles and Andrew. Picture: Getty

He settled her case against him, reportedly to the tune of several millions of pounds.

A spate of high-profile figures were named in court documents detailing associates of the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday evening, followed by a second batch on Thursday evening.

The files also include a deposition from Johanna Sjoberg, a then 21-year-old college student who described seeing Andrew and Ms Giuffre at Epstein's home in Manhattan.

She had been hired as an assistant for the financier.

Ms Sjoberg claimed that she posed for a photo with Andrew and Ms Giuffre along with a Spitting Image puppet of the duke.

A number of other famous people are mentioned in the papers, which a judge chose to release because a number of individuals have spoken to the press.

Documents show Maxwell said that former president Bill Clinton dined on Epstein's private jet while travelling around the world.

She denied, however, that he ever visited the paedophile's Caribbean island, Little St James.

Ms Sjoberg said Epstein told her Mr Clinton "likes them young, referring to girls".

Belarus Eve Lukashenko

Belarus president gives himself immunity from prosecution

Dallas County sheriff Adam Infante said the shooting happened before school started, so there were few pupils and staff there.

Three injured after Iowa school shooting

A Delta Airlines plane

Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain mid-flight due in court

Iran Explosions

Islamic State claims responsibility for Iran bombings which killed at least 84

Germany Animals’ Christmas

Unsold Christmas trees on the menu for elephants and bison at Berlin Zoo

The woman's next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made.

Storm Henk claims second victim after woman dies in fallen tree crash - as force refers itself to watchdog
Royal experts have hailed the bombshell release of the unredacted Epstein files as the 'final nail in the coffin' for Prince Andrew

Devastating Epstein files is 'final nail in the coffin' for 'problem' Prince Andrew, experts warn
Israel Palestinians

Airstrike kills 12, mostly children, in Gaza area declared safe zone by Israel

'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim
Diddly Squat Farm opened in 2020 and is the subject of the TV series Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson launches fresh battle with council over plans for 'urgent' 118ft Diddly Squat barn

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince Andrew has been named in court documents relating to Epstein

What does the release of the Epstein documents mean for Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew set to be named in new court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew set to be named in court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein - but will not face another sex assault trial
William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

