Woman at centre of 'poisonous' mushroom lunch 'breaks cover to withdraw cash after going into hiding'

11 August 2023, 11:17

Sobbing Erin Patterson (L) when quizzed by local TV about the deaths after the deaths of close relatives
Sobbing Erin Patterson (L) when quizzed by local TV about the deaths after the deaths of close relatives. Picture: social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A mother who is alleged to have served relatives a poisonous mushroom lunch, leaving three dead and one more critical, has been spotted 'withdrawing cash after going into hiding'.

Homicide detectives have confirmed Erin Patterson, 48, is a person of interest after three close relatives died after eating a mushroom lunch she served.

Ms Patterson has denied any wrongdoing, with the mum-of-two going into 'hiding'. Her lawyers have reportedly been handing her legal instructions at her home after her phone and computer was confiscated.

On Friday, however, Ms Patterson broke cover as she went to an ATM machine in Melbourne city centre, nearly 100 miles from her home, to withdraw cash.

She was wearing the same red shirt and white pants she was pictured in earlier in the week as she denied any wrongdoing, Daily Mail Australia reports.

Police have said Ms Patterson could be "very innocent".

Erin Patterson
Erin Patterson. Picture: social media

Ms Patterson is said to have invited her estranged former partner Simon to their family home for the meal with his parents Gail and Tom Patterson, along with Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson and her husband Ian.

All four guests fell ill after the meal at Erin's home in Leongatha, in Victoria's Gippsland region on July 29, before being admitted to hospital the following day.

Mr Wilkinson is the only one left alive in a critical condition.

Her ex-husband, Simon, was meant to be at the meal, but dropped out at the last minute.

Read More: Ex-husband of woman accused of killing three former relatives with poisonous mushrooms 'skipped family lunch'

Read More: Ex-husband of woman at centre of 'toxic' mushroom lunch 'suspects she may have poisoned him previously'

Officials have warned about two types of poisonous mushrooms that grow in Victoria during the cooler months.

On Tuesday, Erin sobbed in front of local TV cameras saying: "I loved them and I'm devastated that they're gone.

"Gail was like the mum I didn't have because my mum passed away four years ago and Gail had never been anything but good and kind to me.

"Ian and Heather were some of the best people I'd ever met. They never did anything wrong to me."

Ian and Heather Wilkinson
Ian and Heather Wilkinson. Picture: social media

Victoria Police Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said: "She hasn't presented with any symptoms but we have to keep an open mind in relation to this, that it could be very innocent but again we just don't know at this point.

"The deaths are currently being treated as "unexplained".He added: "We've seized a number of exhibits in relation to the matter, a lot of the items we have seized will be forensically tested in the hope that they can shed some light on what's occurred.

"We will be working closely with medical experts, toxicologists ... in the hope we can understand exactly what has gone on and provide some answers to the family.

"We're trying to understand who ate what at the lunch, whether that person that did not become ill did or did not eat the mushrooms.

"And of course, we're trying to ascertain what it is that has actually caused the poisoning ... to the four people that attended."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Frans Timmermans

EU climate chief Frans Timmermans to lead centre-left bloc in Dutch elections

Flooding in Norway

More evacuations considered in Norway as water levels rise

Breaking
More than 100,000 migrants have crossed to the UK over the Channel since 2018

More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats since records began five years ago

Critics accused Norwegian climber Kristin Harila (top right) of ignoring dying sherpa Mohammad Hassan (bottom right)

Fury as mountaineers celebrate reaching K2 summit after 'walking past' dying sherpa on the slopes

A grandfather clock had been moved from its usual spot before the Crooked House fire

Antique grandfather clock 'removed from Crooked House' days before it was gutted in fire

Ecowas leaders

West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger

New claims over the Crooked House owners have emerged

Crooked House owners 'ripped up old trees and ploughed grassland for planned holiday homes' despite locals' complaints

Fire damage in Hawaii

Deadly flames overtook Hawaiian town ‘without warning’, residents say

Harry Kane is poised to join the Bundesliga

Kane gets green light to fly to Germany and seal Bayern Munich move after claims 'he was refused permission to go'

Moon mission blasts off

Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years blasts off

Harry Kane is poised to join the Bundesliga

Harry Kane told not to fly to Munich by Spurs after 'last minute bid to tweak transfer agreement'

Andrew Hampton

China, Russia and Iran ‘engaged in foreign interference in New Zealand’

Craig Robertson

Utah man killed after threats against Biden believed government was corrupt

The pair embarked on a brutal knife spree as they robbed phones

Phone thieves who set off on London 'rampage' and stabbed anyone who tried to stop them jailed for 12 years

Ex-environment secretary Theresa Villiers

Theresa Villiers failed to declare £70,000 shares in oil giant Shell while she was environment secretary

Experts had expected GDP to remain the same

UK economy grew by 0.2% between April and June, official figures show

Latest News

See more Latest News

M&S is deciding whether to quit its flagship store on Oxford Street after Michael Gove blocked redevelopment plans

Oxford Street's decline is driving up crime rates, Marks and Spencer boss claims after TikTok call for rampage
Yesterday was only a brief taste of summer

Here comes the rain: Exact day UK will be battered by thunderstorms after 'brief taste of summer'
Junior doctors have walked out for a fifth time on Friday

Junior doctors' walkout could see number of NHS cancellations caused by strikes soar past one million, LBC told
Maui, in Hawaii, is ablaze after a hurricane fanned the flames

'Heartbreaking day': At least 55 dead after wildfires hit Hawaii as governor warns death toll will continue to rise
Hawaii Fires

Maui fire deaths surge to 53 and likely to go higher, governor says

New figures suggest junior doctors' strikes have cost the NHS around £1 billion so far.

Junior doctors’ strikes costing NHS £1bn as health secretary labels fresh wave of industrial action ‘reckless’
The plane made an emergency landing on the A40 road.

Miracle on the A40: Plane forced to make emergency landing on main road leaving drivers stunned after close call
The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames

Search of Maui reveals land obliterated by deadliest US wildfire in years

Russia Moon Lander

Russia is to launch its first mission to the moon in almost 50 years

The owner of the plant firm that provided the equipment has denied any involvement.

‘I’ve done nothing wrong’: Firm that hired out demolition equipment to Crooked House owners denies involvement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan
Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit