Sobbing woman denies killing three former in laws by feeding them poisonous mushrooms at family lunch

9 August 2023, 09:17 | Updated: 9 August 2023, 09:29

Erin Patterson (l) sobs after three family members die after family lunch
Erin Patterson (l) sobs after three family members die after family lunch. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A woman who cooked a meal which resulted in the deaths of three people has denied any wrongdoing.

Australian Erin Patterson hosted a lunch with her former in-laws, Gail and Don Patterson - and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson plus her husband Ian at her home in Leongatha, in Victoria's Gippsland region.

All four guests fell ill after the meal on July 29, before being admitted to hospital the following day. Their conditions worsened before the two sisters, aged 66 and 70, died on Friday.

Don, 70, died on Saturday. Meanwhile Ian, 68, remains fighting for his life and waiting for a liver transplant.

Mushroom poisoning mother speaks out (Watch)

Ian and Heather Wilkinson
Ian and Heather Wilkinson. Picture: social media

Read More: Being colonised by British was 'luckiest thing' to happen to Australia, says former PM

Read More: Rapper Tory Lanez jailed for ten years after shooting Meghan Thee Stallion in 'heinous act against defenceless woman'

Police have launched an investigation and say the victim's symptoms were consistent with those caused by death cap mushrooms.

Officials have warned about two types of poisonous mushrooms that grow in Victoria during the cooler months.

Yesterday Erin sobbed in front of local tv cameras saying: "I loved them and I'm devastated that they're gone.

"Gail was like the mum I didn't have because my mum passed away four years ago and Gail had never been anything but good and kind to me.

"Ian and Heather were some of the best people I'd ever met. They never did anything wrong to me."

Homicide detectives have said Erin is a person of interest since she cooked the meal and did not have symptoms of poisoning.

Erin was previously married to Don and Gail's son, Simon, and had been living at the Leongatha property for the past 12 months.

Her two children were also present at the lunch but reportedly ate different meals to the adults and did not fall ill.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution and have been removed from their mother's care.

Detectives from the homicide squad questioned Erin when they searched the property on Saturday, and she was reportedly heard 'wailing' after cops visited the home at the weekend, according to Seven News.

Victoria Police Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said: "She hasn't presented with any symptoms but we have to keep an open mind in relation to this, that it could be very innocent but again we just don't know at this point."

The deaths are currently being treated as "unexplained".

He added: "We've seized a number of exhibits in relation to the matter, a lot of the items we have seized will be forensically tested in the hope that they can shed some light on what's occurred.

"We will be working closely with medical experts, toxicologists ... in the hope we can understand exactly what has gone on and provide some answers to the family.

"We're trying to understand who ate what at the lunch, whether that person that did not become ill did or did not eat the mushrooms... And of course, we're trying to ascertain what it is that has actually caused the poisoning ... to the four people that attended."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Floods debris near a commercial office building in Beijing

Beijing flooding death toll rises to 33, with more still missing

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo has confessed to the killing of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga

YouTuber butchered surgeon and scattered his remains around Thai tourist hotspot in grisly sex murder

It's the end of summer

End of summer: Hopes of heatwave dampened as Met Office warns rain and thunderstorms to last into September

Sobbing Erin Patterson (main) when quizzed by local tv about the deaths. Simon Patterson (top r) Ian Wilkinson and Heather Wilkinson (bottom right)

Ex-husband of woman accused of killing three former relatives with poisonous mushrooms 'skipped family lunch'

The fire ripped through the holiday home in eastern France

Fire rips through French holiday home for disabled people as 11 missing

Death Cap mushrooms

Wild mushrooms suspected of killing three who ate lunch together in Australia

One man stole £80 worth of food and alcohol from Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop

Jeremy Clarkson releases video of 'brazen thief stealing £80 of food and alcohol' from Diddly Squat farm shop

A Russian multiple rocket launcher fires towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location

Russia says two drones approaching Moscow were shot down overnight

People walk past the headquarters of Sony in Tokyo

Sony’s profits drop as it warns of the impact from US movie strikes

The women were publicly shamed after they left a pub without paying

Couple who ran from pub without paying for £56 meal accuse critics of 'homophobic and body-shaming witch hunt'

Signage outside the co-working office space group, WeWork, at Soho Square in London

WeWork warns of ‘substantial doubt’ about its ability to stay in business

79 men in America were arrested and 43 have been convicted

Global paedophile ring busted two years after key member murdered two FBI agents in shootout

Dennis Willard, spokesperson for One Person One Vote, celebrates the results of the election

Abortion rights campaigners celebrate as Ohio voters snub constitution proposal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their HRH titles

Royal family quietly removes Prince Harry and Meghan's HRH titles from official website

The Met said there will be more police in central London following speculation about an event advertised to be taking place on Wednesday afternoon

Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to avoid Oxford Street today amid social media 'nonsense' over 'crime opportunities'

William and Kate will lead tributes to the Queen

William and Kate to lead tributes to the Queen on anniversary of her death as Charles set for 'private' reflection

Latest News

See more Latest News

Millions could be in line for a payout from water companies

Millions could be in line for pay-outs as water companies sued for 'underreporting pollution and overcharging customers'
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick speaks to LBC

French riots led to an increase in small boats arriving in the UK, immigration minister tells LBC
The Amazon rainforest

Amazon nations fail to reach agreement on zero deforestation by 2030

The different stickers for the Crit-Air anti-pollution vehicle identification system

Warning to British holidaymakers about little known 'French Ulez' with risk of £150 fine for not having a sticker
Susan Hall was selected as Conservative candidate for London mayor

Internal review launched into the London Conservatives after 'shambolic' mayoral selection process
Tory Lanez has been jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez jailed for ten years after shooting Meghan Thee Stallion in 'heinous act against defenceless woman'
Amir Khan's wife has launched into a furious rant

Amir Khan's wife 'threatened to slit love rival's throat' and told her: 'I hope you die of cancer'
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd speaks to media about a data breach involving officers and civilian staff

Northern Ireland police expose details of all officers in ‘monumental’ data breach blaming 'human error'
Election 2024 Trump

Trump calls prosecutor ‘thug’ and vows to keep talking about criminal cases

The UK has agreed a deal to tackle people-smugglers in Turkey

UK and Turkey agree intelligence-sharing deal to 'smash' people smuggling gangs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan enjoyed a viewing of Barbie with friends as she celebrated her birthday

Meghan's Barbie birthday! Duchess enjoyed 'girl's night out' celebration while Harry stayed home with the children
The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film with similarities to Harry's tragedy

Harry and Meghan to produce new Netflix film about character who loses a parent to a car crash
The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels
Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge
Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit