Eton College pupil, 17, ‘dies after collapsing on pitch during field game just yards away from his father’

Raphaël Pryor. Picture: Handout

By Kieran Kelly

An Eton College pupil 'collapsed and died' during a field game just yards away from his father, who was playing on an adjacent pitch.

Eton College has lowered its flag to half-mast as those at the school mourn the loss of Raphaël Pryor, The Sun reports.

Pryor, 17, collapsed in front of his teammates on Saturday afternoon during an Eton field game - a cross between rugby and football - at Berkshire college.

The teenager received CPR in front of his traumatised classmates and just yards away from his father - an ex-pupil - who was playing on an adjacent pitch.

He was declared dead at the scene.

It is the first time the college has lowered its royal standard flag to half-mast since the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

A source told The Sun: “Raphaël was loved and adored by everyone that knew him. Everyone is shattered at what has happened.

“The tragedy unfolded with Raphaël’s beloved father on the adjacent pitch.

“We are all numb and sending love to his family.”