EU considering UK request for three-month delay to Brexit 'sausage ban'

17 June 2021, 19:41

David Frost has requested an extension of the grace period, which is currently due to end on 30 June
David Frost has requested an extension of the grace period, which is currently due to end on 30 June. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The European Commission has said it will consider a request by the UK to extend the grace period allowing sausages to be sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

In a statement, Brussels said it was open to finding a solution and Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic will seek to arrange talks with Brexit minister Lord Frost and his team to discuss the request.

As things stand, the Northern Ireland Protocol will prevent chilled meats from Great Britain being exported into Northern Ireland once the grace period ends.

"The commission has already indicated its openness to finding solutions in line with the Protocol," said the EU statement.

"However, for that to happen, the UK must fully implement the Protocol, which is the solution found to protect the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement, the functioning of the all-island economy and the integrity of the EU's single market.

"There is no alternative to the Protocol."

Brexit minister David Frost officially requested a three-month delay to the end of the grace period on Thursday.

If approved, it would move the end of the grace period from 30 June to 30 September.

"Last month, the Government submitted a written proposal to the EU on extending the chilled meats grace period," said a UK Government spokesperson on Thursday.

"Today, we have written to the EU to reiterate our request, calling for a temporary extension to 30 September.

"This would allow movements to continue while we seek to find a longer term solution with the EU.

"There is no case whatsoever for preventing chilled meats from being sold in Northern Ireland - any ban would be contrary to the aims of the Protocol and the interests of the people of Northern Ireland."

Read more: Covid infections show signs of 'slowing down' with cases 'to decline within two weeks'

Read more: Quarantine-free summer holidays could open up to fully vaccinated Brits

The dispute over chilled meat has been ongoing for weeks.

The 6-month grace period, introduced in December 2020, was designed to allow checks at Northern Irish borders to be gradually phased in.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sasha Johnson was shot in the head on 23 May and remains in a critical condition

Sasha Johnson: Two more men charged over shooting of black equal rights activist
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo launches action committee amid speculation over presidential bid
Edwin Poots has resigned

Edwin Poots resigns as DUP leader after internal revolt

Mark and Patricia McCloskey standing in front of their house to confront protesters

US gun-waving couple plead guilty to misdemeanours

The risk of reinfection from Covid is low, figures suggest

Risk of being reinfected with Covid is low, new data suggests
Visitors to the Natural History Museum in Paris look at a coelacanth exhibit

Weird ‘living fossil’ fish can live for 100 years and be pregnant for 5

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'
Early Spencer told LBC the Metropolitan Police were "bizarrely reluctant" to investigate the BBC over Martin Bashir

Earl Spencer: BBC has an 'enormous amount to answer for' in Bashir scandal
Nick questioned the minister over Matt Hancock

'Is Matt Hancock totally hopeless?': Nick Ferrari puts minister on the spot
Gordon Brown responds to 'PM's texts' on 'f***ing hopeless' Hancock

Gordon Brown responds to 'PM's texts' on 'f***ing hopeless' Hancock
'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy

'My husband died in Covid vaccine reaction': Caller condemns mandatory jabs policy
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London