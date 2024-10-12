EU leaders 'outraged' as Israel urged to stop shooting at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

EU leaders 'outraged' at Israel as nation urged to stop shooting at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

EU leaders have voiced their 'outrage' at Israel as they urged the nation to stop targeting UN peacekeepers in Lebanon following a second incident in 48 hours.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The joint statement by the leaders of France, Italy and Spain have condemned the incidents as an "unjustifiable" breach of international humanitarian law.

The nations, which all contribute troops to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), spoke out after two Sri Lankan soldiers from the UN force were injured on Friday.

It's the second incident in 48 hours involving UNIFIL peacekeepers, with Israeli troops firing at two Indonesian soldiers from a tank on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly condemned what the French president referred to as Israel's "deliberate targeting" of UNIFIL soldiers.

"We condemn it, we do not tolerate it and we do not tolerate it happening again," Mr Macron said.

Marjayoun, Lebanon. 17th Aug, 2024. A UN armoured vehicle patrols in the town of Marjayoun, southern Lebanon Credit: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

It comes as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continue to rise, as Israel's ground offensive continues in the region.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed its troops were responsible for an incident in which two Sri Lankan soldiers in Naqoura were shot at, adding the incident would be investigated "at the highest levels".

It follows Thursday, Unfil's two Indonesian soldiers were injured falling from an observation tower after an Israeli tank fired towards it.

France, Italy and Spain's joint statement condemning Israel's actions labelled the attacks "unjustifiable".

Read more: Middle East is a better place than it was a year ago, Israeli ambassador claims

Read more: James Cleverly eliminated in Tory leadership vote as Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick make final two

Following the incidents, Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said it "strongly condemns" the IDF's actions.

The Israeli military expressed "deep concern" on Friday following news of the attacks.

A Santa toy lies on the rubble of destroyed buildings at the site of Thursday's Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). Picture: Alamy

Following the news, US President Joe Biden condemned the attacks, with Downing Street adding it was "appalled" by reports that Israel deliberately fired on peacekeepers.

It comes as 13 Palestinians were killed late in Gaza late on Friday night by Israeli strikes on a house in Jabalia.

Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) says thousands of people remain trapped a week after Israel launched its offensive targeting Hamas militants.