Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after collapsing on pitch

Christian Eriksen has left hospital. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Denmark's Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during his country's game against Finland.

The 29-year-old midfielder collapsed on the pitch in Copenhagen and had to be resuscitated.

He has since been given a defibrillator implant during a successful operation.

A statement from the Danish FA read: "Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet.

"Today he also visited the national team in Helsinger and from there he will go home and spend time with his family."

Eriksen added in a statement: "Thank you for the massive number of greetings, it has been incredible to see and feel.

"The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances.

"It was great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

"No need to say that I will be cheering them on Monday against Russia."

Eriksen's collapse caused major worry in the stadium, with fans visibly distraught and chanting his name.

Teammates moved to block views of the Inter Milan player.

Denmark went on to lose the Group B game 1-0 on Saturday evening.