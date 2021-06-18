Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after collapsing on pitch

18 June 2021, 18:31

Christian Eriksen has left hospital
Christian Eriksen has left hospital. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Denmark's Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during his country's game against Finland.

The 29-year-old midfielder collapsed on the pitch in Copenhagen and had to be resuscitated.

He has since been given a defibrillator implant during a successful operation.

A statement from the Danish FA read: "Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet.

"Today he also visited the national team in Helsinger and from there he will go home and spend time with his family."

Eriksen added in a statement: "Thank you for the massive number of greetings, it has been incredible to see and feel.

"The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances.

Read more: Christian Eriksen to be fitted with a heart starter after Euro 2020 collapse on pitch

"It was great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

"No need to say that I will be cheering them on Monday against Russia."

Eriksen's collapse caused major worry in the stadium, with fans visibly distraught and chanting his name.

Teammates moved to block views of the Inter Milan player.

Denmark went on to lose the Group B game 1-0 on Saturday evening.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians Israel

Palestinians call off one million dose vaccine exchange with Israel
Boris Johnson has insisted he has complete confidence in Matt Hancock

Boris Johnson has 'complete confidence' in Hancock despite 'f***ing hopeless' messages
Richard Barnett

Judge rules that alleged Capitol rioter cannot travel to classic car show
Venice St Mark's Square

Italy to make UK visitors undergo 5-day quarantine over Delta variant fears
Lawyers in the European Commission v AstraZeneca cases

AstraZeneca committed ‘serious breach’ in failing to supply vaccines to EU
Babis Anagnostopoulos

Greek helicopter pilot charged with murder of his British wife

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'
Sadiq Khan was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan: Euro 2020 finals should stay at Wembley

The Terror expert was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Manchester Arena inquiry: suicide bomber 'hiding in plain sight', terrorism reviewer tells LBC
Nick Ferrari wants the country to unlock

'If we allow ourselves to be in hock to doom-mongers we'll never break free'
Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'
Early Spencer told LBC the Metropolitan Police were "bizarrely reluctant" to investigate the BBC over Martin Bashir

Earl Spencer: BBC has an 'enormous amount to answer for' in Bashir scandal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London