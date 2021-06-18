Live

Euro 2020 news LIVE: Scotland fans take to London's streets ahead of England match

18 June 2021, 15:52 | Updated: 18 June 2021, 17:33

Football fans have gathered in Leicester Square in the lead up to the Euro 2020 game.
Football fans have gathered in Leicester Square in the lead up to the Euro 2020 game. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Scotland fans have flooded the streets of London for the Euro 2020 game against England at Wembley, which begins at 8pm.

Thousands of fans arrived in the capital ahead of the game in eager anticipation.

However, there have been concerns that Covid-19 restrictions, such as social distancing, will not be observed as the build-up continues.

This is the first time the two teams have played each other since the qualifying stages of the World Cup in 2017.

The two mens' teams last faced each other at a major tournament in Euro 1996.

Read more: Sadiq Khan tells Scotland fans: 'If you don't have a ticket, don't come to London'

Watch: Moment stumbling Scotland fan is knocked down by motorbike on London street

