Watch: Moment stumbling Scotland fan is knocked down by motorbike on London street

18 June 2021, 09:32

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the shocking moment a Scotland fan is knocked down by a motorbike as the Tartan Army descended upon London.

In footage posted on social media on Thursday, a football supporter wearing a Scottish national team shirt can be seen stumbling across a busy road while clearly off-balance.

The man appeared to show no concern for his safety as he walked directly into oncoming traffic, much to the amusement of the person recording the video.

Before reaching the other side of the street, the Scottish fan was sent flying by a black moped after the driver appeared to honk their horn as a warning.

Euro 2020: Thousands of Scotland fans descend on central London

Euro 2020: Scotland's fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel and live stream details

Both the man and the moped user were knocked to the ground and appeared to be unscathed by the collision.

The football fan got back on his feet within seconds, while the motorbike user seemed to shake his fist towards him.

In the background, the person recording the footage can be heard laughing hysterically as the member of the Tartan Army staggers off without appearing to check on the driver.

Euro 2020: Dates, fixtures, teams and how to watch England

Euro 2020: Two hospitalised after Greenpeace activist paraglides onto pitch

This is the moment the Scotland fan was knocked down by a moped in London
This is the moment the Scotland fan was knocked down by a moped in London. Picture: Twitter

It comes ahead of Scotland's Euro 2020 game against England at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

The two teams face off in the Auld Enemy clash for the first time in an international tournament since Euro '96, which also took place at Wembley and saw Paul Gascoigne score an iconic volleyed goal.

Around 20,000 ticketless Tartan Army fans have descended on the capital ahead of the match.

On Thursday, some filled a fountain in Leicester Square with washing up liquid, while in Hyde Park one naked supporter was led away by police.

