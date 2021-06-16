Two hospitalised after Greenpeace activist paraglides onto Euro 2020 pitch

The campaign was against Volkswagen, a sponsor for Euro 2020. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Two football fans have been taken to hospital with injuries after a Greenpeace activist paraglided onto a Euro 2020 pitch during a match between France and Germany.

The activist from Greenpeace had the words "Kick out oil! Greenpeace" written on his parachute.

The campaign was targeted at one of the Euro 2020 sponsors - Volkswagen - calling for them to stop selling diesel and petrol cars.

Greenpeace revealed that a ball was intended to be thrown on the pitch as the paraglider flew past the stadium, but the parachute got caught up in camera wires.

Debris fell on the pitch and into the stands in the process, and France's head coach, Didier Deschamps, was seen ducking out of the way of a large piece of equipment near the dugout.

The protestor landed heavily on the pitch and received medical help before being removed by security.

Read more: Thumbs up: Christian Eriksen posts selfie from hospital bed and says he feels 'fine'

Read more: Euro 2020: Fan in 'serious condition' after falling from stands in England game

The Greenpeace activist was escorted off the pitch after receiving medical assistance. Picture: PA

Following the incident, a statement read: "Shortly before the start of tonight's UEFA Euro 2020 match between France and Germany in Munich, a protester briefly entered the stadium from the air and tried to land on the pitch.

"This inconsiderate act - which could have had very serious consequences for a huge number of people attending - caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital and law authorities will take the necessary action.

"UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable Euro 2020 tournament and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions.

"The staging of the match was fortunately not impacted by such a reckless and dangerous action, but several people were injured nonetheless."

Greenpeace campaigner Benjamin Stephan said in a statement on the German site: "We sincerely and emphatically apologise to the two injured and hope that they will get better soon.

"We would also like to apologise to the players and spectators for the moment of shock."