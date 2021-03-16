European Medicines Agency: 'No indication' AstraZeneca jab causes blood clots

By Kate Buck

The European Medicines Agency has said there is "no indication" the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab causes blood clots, after 10 European nations suspended use of it over health fears.

A full investigation is being done into the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine, over fears it increases the chance of a blood clot.

The full results will be shared on Thursday EMA executive director, Emer Cooke, told a press conference.

She added: "We have pulled together an ad hoc meeting again today to help us evaluate these cases with all the surrounding information that the member states will have.

"The experts will then carry on their assessment and again will meet on Thursday to come to a conclusion on the full information that has been gathered and to advise us as to whether there are any further actions that need to be taken.

"We will inform the public of the outcome immediately after this meeting.

"Our experts are working tirelessly to carry out this assessment as quickly as possible, but it needs a scientific evaluation, we need to have the facts first, we cannot come to a conclusion until we have done a thorough scientific analysis and we owe it to the European citizens to deliver this clear and science-based response."

Germany, France, Spain and Italy paused injections of the vaccine amid concerns about blood clots in people who have had the shot, although the European Union's medical regulator insisted its benefits outweighed the risk of side effects.

The Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Iceland and Thailand have already temporarily suspended their use of the jab.

Earlier today Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told LBC it is “crystal clear” the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine is safe despite multiple European countries pausing its us.

Mr Raab told Nick Ferrari: “Every country will have a regulatory approach that will want to check any issues that arise either through trials, as we’ve done with allergic reactions, right the way through to the roll out.

“But what is crystal clear from the evidence that we’ve got, and obviously we’ve had a substantial rollout, and our own regulator [has said] that there is no risk from this vaccine."

Mr Raab insisted “people should take the vaccine because it is saving lives" adding that this "is backed up by the EU regulator which says there’s no evidence that would justify suspending the rollout... and it’s backed up by the World Health Organisation".

“We respect other countries going through their processes but the message is crystal clear, this vaccine is safe and people should take it,” he said.

