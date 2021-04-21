Breaking News

European Super League founder says it 'cannot go on' after England's 'big six' pull out

European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has said that the league can longer go ahead after all six Premier League clubs withdrew. Picture: PA Images

By Maddie Goodfellow

European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has admitted plans can longer go ahead after all six Premier League clubs withdrew.

Manchester City and Chelsea announced their decisions to leave the controversial project on Tuesday evening - shortly followed by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United - less than three days after it was announced.

Asked by Reuters if the project could go ahead without the Premier League clubs, Mr Agnelli said: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case."

Four out of the twelve original clubs remain signed up to the Super League, including Spanish giants Real Madrid - whose president Florentino Perez chairs the breakaway organisation - and Barcelona.

LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid - a major player - decided to withdraw shortly after Mr Agnelli's comments, shortly followed by Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

In an interview shortly before the clubs announced their decision, he had said the tournament had a "100 per cent" chance of success.

"There is a blood pact among our clubs, we will press ahead," he claimed.

Clubs have spent Wednesday morning responding to the backlash sparked by proposals, which have left fans, players and managers furious.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust has called for resignations from the club's board in the wake of the Super League U-turn, while Liverpool's owner John W Henry issued a full apology to supporters, players and manager Jurgen Klopp.

The League Managers Association welcomed the decision of the English clubs to withdraw.

"There is no place in our game for clandestine collusion, driven by opportunism, with such a blatant disregard for the history and integrity of our game. We hope we do not see similar behaviour or proposals in the future," it said in a statement.

Managers of the breakaway clubs - including Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp - made clear they had not been consulted over the decision to sign up to the Super League, and the LMA said: "The views expressed with such clarity, consideration and passion over the last three days, by numerous clubs, managers, coaches, players and fans from all levels of the game, demonstrate that their collective voice matters, and that there must be a more unified and collaborative approach to decision-making on all important issues in the game."

