'Wolf disguised as granny': Plans for hated European Super League revived after football fans forced clubs into U-turn

9 February 2023, 11:52

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have revived super league plans
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have revived super league plans. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Hated plans to create a "European Super League" that would drastically reshape football have been revived in another form.

Less than two years after mass fan protests forced owners of the elite clubs in Europe to ditch the idea of forming a largely exclusive gang, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have promoted a new version of the idea.

Football supporters were furious at the last attempt, which would have given its founder clubs permanent membership, which goes against the usual European format of allowing any team to get relegated to a lower league or promotion to another based on how well they do in a season.

Among the European teams to back it were Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, before fans forced them into a U-turn.

Now, Real, Barca and Juve want to re-attempt a new European super league but in a different format.

Read more: Nicola Bulley may have left towpath fields without being caught on CCTV, police fear

Instead of permanent members, they say they would have 60 to 80 teams compete across a number of divisions. Each team would be guaranteed at least 14 games a season.

Clubs would drop out of the league and new ones added, though the details on that were not announced when the three remaining backers of a European Super League published their idea on Thursday.

Fans were angered by plans for a European Super League
Fans were angered by plans for a European Super League. Picture: Alamy

Whether it will get support from other European clubs remains to be seen. Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur had initially backed the last attempt at establishing a super league but backed out after a ferocious fan backlash.

Javier Tebas, the head of the Spanish La Liga, tweeted: "The Super League is the wolf, who today disguises himself as a granny to try to fool European football, but HIS nose and HIS teeth are very big, four divisions in Europe?

Read more: Britain's FBI arrests husband and wife over suspected £1.9m PPE fraud

"Of course the first [division is] for [the founder clubs], as in the 2019 reform. Government of the clubs? Of course only the big ones."

English clubs have not commented on the idea. Fans hated it because they feared it would turn the Champions League from an elite competition reserved for the clubs that finish highest in their leagues and devalue domestic competitions like the Premier League.

Under Fiorentino Perez's rule, Real Madrid have continued to support the plans
Under Fiorentino Perez's rule, Real Madrid have continued to support the plans. Picture: Alamy

Uefa, the governing body of football in Europe, has already reformed the Champions League – the most prestigious club tournament in the sport – to give teams more games, and make it slightly easier for some top clubs to qualify in certain cases.

The sister company of the European Super League business, A22, took aim at Uefa, the governing body of football in Europe.

Chief executive Bernd Reichart said: "It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football. But when it comes to important decisions, they are too often forced to stand idly by from the sidelines as the sporting and financial foundations run under their hands.

"Our talks have also made it clear that it is often impossible for clubs to raise their voices publicly against a system that uses the threat of sanctions to prevent opposition.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a picture before an EU summit at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium

Zelensky addresses EU Parliament as he seeks more weapons

Prices have increased at Wetherspoons amid cost-of-living crisis

Wetherspoons increases prices by 7.5 per cent. How much will your favourite cost now?

The company logo highlights the grille of a 2021 Tacoma pickup truck on display in the Toyota exhibit at the Denver car show

Toyota reports 8% drop in profit as chip shortage continues to affect industry

Investigation launched as London underground driver fell asleep

Tube driver overrun platform by 50 metres after falling asleep at the controls

Two 11-year-old girls and woman 38, among five arrested over 'racially aggravated attack' - as sixth teen remains at large

Two 11-year-old girls and woman, 38, among five arrested over 'racially aggravated attack'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to whip up support for a transfer of fighter jets from Europe

UK rejects Zelenskyy's plea: Ben Wallace says no fighter jets in short term as Ukraine's president goes to Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu walk on the tarmac of the Orly airport, south of Paris

Zelensky wraps up European tour with visit to EU summit

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning gestures during a press conference in Beijing

Beijing calls US claims over balloons ‘information warfare’

People warm up with fire in front of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey

Hopes fade as death toll after earthquake in Turkey and Syria rises once again

A Chinese Dahua brand security camera in Sydney, Australia

Australia’s defence department to remove Chinese-made cameras

Three British nationals missing after Turkey earthquake kills 5,000 people

Miracle girl, 9, pulled uninjured from rubble after 60 hours trapped as death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake passes 16,000
Sir Linsday will treasure his fighter jet helmet

'I'll treasure Zelenskyy's jet helmet and use it when the Commons gets rowdy!' Hoyle jokes after 'amazing' speech

A Pacific pocket mouse named after Sir Patrick Stewart is the world's oldest

Tiny mouse named after Sir Patrick Stewart nets Guinness world record

A sign at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco

Twitter outage sees users told they have exceeded post limit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre left, with his daughter attends a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army

Kim Jong Un shows off latest and largest nuclear missiles at North Korean parade

Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in North Las Vegas

Chasing Horse charged with federal crimes in child sex abuse probe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police believe George Pattison killed his wife and their daughter

Epsom College head Emma Pattison held dinner party for friends hours before husband killed her and young daughter
Nicola Bulley may have left the area without being caught on camera, police fear

Nicola Bulley may have left towpath fields without being caught on CCTV, police fear

The NCA made three arrests over an alleged PPE fraud

Britain's FBI arrests husband and wife over suspected £1.9m PPE fraud

A man walks through the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake surpasses 15,000

This photo provided by the Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (

Residents can return after air deemed safe from train derailment in Ohio

Newly appointed deputy Conservative Party chairman Lee Anderson has said he would support the return of the death penalty as "nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed".

Tory deputy party chairman backs return of death penalty: 'Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed'
Tourists travelling for miles to take selfies on the bench where Nicola Bulley was last seen have sparked fury among friends and family.

Fury as tourists 'travel for miles to take selfies' on bench where missing Nicola Bulley's phone was found
People try to reach people trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey

Hope for survivors fading as death toll in Turkey and Syria quake nears 12,000

Families wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec

Two children die as bus crashes into daycare centre in Canada

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky in surprise trips to London and Paris as he seeks more advanced weapons

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

Islamic extremism and terrorism are not the same, callers argue - as Prevent is accused of not doing enough
UK must 'tread very carefully' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

Nelson Mandela

Andrew Marr: President Zelenskyy is the 'nearest equivalent' political leader to Nelson Mandela
Nick Ferrari met police

Nick Ferrari shoots down caller who argues against harsher sentence for rapist David Carrick
James O'Brien

'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency
Ex-First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says
Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions
James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business
‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit