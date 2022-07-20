Thousands of passengers stranded for over 24 hours as heatwave brings massive rail chaos

20 July 2022, 15:56 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 16:03

  • Chaos at London's King's Cross and Euston
  • Many trains between Euston and Scotland cancelled today
  • Route between King's Cross and Peterborough was closed until the early afternoon
  • In total, more than two dozen services departing from the stations were cancelled or delayed
  • Network Rail warns situation could get worse as heavy rain could cause flooding
Rail passengers have faced chaos due to the heatwave
Rail passengers have faced chaos due to the heatwave. Picture: Credit Twitter/LBC

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Thousands of rail passengers have been stranded for 24 hours with dozens of train services cancelled due to the extreme heat and fears heavy rain could cause further chaos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures hit 40C on Tuesday, a new UK record, causing damage to overhead wires, tracks, and signalling systems.

At one point on Tuesday there were no trains running at all in and out of London King's Cross or Euston.

READ MORE: Flat fire breaks out in North Woolwich with 125 firefighters tackling blaze

READ MORE: Wennington blaze firefighter: 'We had no chance, we were completely understaffed'

In total, more than two dozen services departing from the stations were cancelled or delayed.

Network Rail has warned, with with thunderstorms forecast across swathes of England, heavy downpours on dry ground could cause flooding and overwhelm track drainage.

Huge crowds await trains at St Pancras
Huge crowds await trains at St Pancras. Picture: Twitter/@LeadingEwe

Many trains between London Euston and Scotland were cancelled today. Avanti West Coast said services from Euston were cancelled due to ongoing repair work following damage caused by fires in the Hatch End area of north-west London on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: "Train services are severely disrupted across our network as a result of damage to the overhead wires at multiple locations due to yesterday's extreme heat. Network Rail is still at the sites carrying out repairs.

"Customers should make sure they check their journey before leaving for the station, and train tickets for yesterday and today will be valid for travel tomorrow. We're sorry for the inconvenience this will cause."

Meanwhile, the route between London King's Cross and Peterborough was closed until the early afternoon, with a reduced service running later in the day.

The East Coast Main Line, the main rail artery connecting London and Edinburgh via Peterborough, Doncaster, York, Darlington, Durham and Newcastle, was damaged on Tuesday after a fire spread on to the track near Sandy in Bedfordshire.

Lee Ball was trying to travel with his wife and daughter to London Euston as part of a journey to Brussels for an Ed Sheeran concert.

The 46-year-old said they had been waiting for hours in Birmingham.

He said: "I've been up since 4.30am, anxious, trying to get an answer from anywhere we can. I was monitoring trains this morning from Birmingham New Street to London Euston and one was literally cancelled with five minutes' notice."

He added that communication from the train companies has been "appalling".

"It's massive, massive anxiety," he said. "Not being able to sleep, 4am this morning, fretting, seeing if there had been any updates."

Nicole Dixon, 26, has missed her uncle's funeral in Carlisle after trains from Euston were cancelled.

"I'm incredibly annoyed, frustrated and a bit exhausted," she said.

"I was told that there was an unlikely chance of getting a train out (yesterday) but that (today) they would 100% be running.... I've felt really annoyed this morning as I was assured I'd be able to make it to the funeral."

Laura Horn, a lecturer at Roskilde University in Denmark, was travelling from Copenhagen to a conference in Limerick in western Ireland but was left stuck at Euston.

"Station hall packed with people staring at the display, so many cancelled connections. Lots of worried and tired faces," she said.

Alex Davies, a charity worker from Crewe, said he was "physically and mentally exhausted" from trying to organise his journey home from Portsmouth via London Euston.

The 28-year-old said: "I'm autistic and need a lot of help from my wife, but she couldn't get the time off work to travel with me so the whole saga has been extremely difficult for me."

All lines between Lancaster and Carlisle and lines in the Birmingham New Street area are not expected to reopen until Wednesday afternoon due to severe damage to overhead cables. No trains were running north of Birmingham to Wolverhampton.

National Rail has told customers to check before setting off on their journeys and to only travel if absolutely necessary.

It said on its website: "A huge amount of work has been completed overnight to fix problems with the track and overhead wires caused by the heat yesterday.

"Network Rail teams are continuing to work tirelessly to make the repairs so we can get services back up and running for passengers but there is still disruption to services throughout the day. So, for anyone travelling today, please take time to check before you travel."

Network Rail said passenger numbers on Tuesday were around 40% lower than the same day last week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Sunak and Truss will go head-to-head to become PM after Mordaunt eliminated from Tory race

Jamie Allen has left Halifax for a time to join Love Island's cast

Footballer Jamie Allen faces 'review' by Halifax Town after announcing Love Island appearance
Busted star Charlie Simpson has warned parents over secondary drowning after his son was rushed to hospital with the condition.

Busted star warns parents over secondary drowning after son diagnosed with condition

Exclusive
LBC spoke to a firefighter who said the service is 'dangerously under-resourced'

Wennington blaze firefighter: 'We had no chance, we were completely understaffed'

A fire has broken out at the top of a block of flats in North Woolwich.

Flat fire breaks out in North Woolwich with 125 firefighters tackling blaze

Keir Starmer slated the remaining candidates in the Conservative leadership race

'Hasta la vista, baby': Boris leaves final PMQs to tears, cheers and jeers

Royal Mail post man walking

Postal strike 2022: When is it and why are Royal Mail workers striking?

Mourners pay their respects to Deborah James

Farewell Dame Debs: Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin join mourners at campaigner's funeral

Woman sunbathing on the beach

Is there another heatwave coming? Latest Met Office weather forecast

Neculai Paizan, 64, murdered Agnes Akom, 20, by beating her more than 20 times over the head

Chilling CCTV captured moment murderer drags wheelie bin with woman's body inside

Firefighters battled a "significant grassfire" in Dagenham as temperatures soared

Street like a 'warzone': Shocking clip shows aftermath of wildfire in London

Japanese macaque monkey

Rampaging monkey hunted in Japan for up to 18 violent attacks

Putin had a noticeable facial tic in a clip released ahead of his meeting with the President of Turkey

Shaky Putin twitches as he greets Turkish President amid ongoing rumours of ill health

Council stops schools excluding pupils for bad behaviour

Labour council becomes first in UK to stop school excluding pupils for bad behaviour

Firefighters battled a blaze in Brancaster Staithe as Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident

'Devastation' as huge fire rips through Norfolk as major incident declared

Passengers stuck on a train outside Birmingham New Street station

Passengers evacuated from 'sweltering' trains as UK temperatures hit record levels

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tourists watch hot air balloons prepare to take off at dawn on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after minor crash
Ukrainian servicemen during training in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russia-occupied south

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cut-off

Hebrew University archaeologists Dr Oren Gutfeld, left, and Michal Haber, pose at the site of a Jewish ritual bath near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem

Lift project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

Italian Premier Mario Draghi, centre, delivers a speech at the Senate in Rome

Italian PM Draghi sets conditions to remain in office

Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens

Fires threaten Athens’ hillside suburbs for second day

Alfie Stock's home was completely destroyed by the fire

'Our house isn't there any more': Son's failed battle to save burning home with a hosepipe
Army soldiers patrol outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Six-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe elected president in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Protesters scaled a gantry over the M25 and blocked traffic

Protesters block M25 and warn that climate change ‘will cause society to collapse’
Lady Gaga at British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London

US authorities offer £4,100 for man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dogwalker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor
'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job

'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader
Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London