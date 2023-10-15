Fury as Euston signal failure blocks all lines and passengers are left trapped in carriages

People were trapped for around an hour. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Passengers are outraged after signal failures at Euston station caused travel chaos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Major disruption on all journeys to and from London cause trains to come to a standstill for at least half an hour.

Lines have since reopened but delays of up to 90 minutes are still expected, Network Rail said.

Trains were already either cancelled or delayed bas passengers desperately tried to get updates on what was happening.

Some were told that services would be ending early and or no longer stopping at certain stations as a result.

"A point failure at London Euston means all lines are blocked," the operator said.

"As a result, trains running to/from this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Major disruption is expected to continue until 13:00."

Read more: Hamas wants a 'wider Arab-Israeli war', warns Foreign Secretary as UK makes 'every effort' to protect Britons

Read more: Lucy Letby 'formed inseparable bond with two killers in prison as they sunbathed and enjoyed karaoke together'

My post #fatalshore glow is fast fading as no trains from Euston :( pic.twitter.com/ZZGtfq4oCP — Jo Callaghan (@JoCallaghanKat) October 15, 2023

Angry customers caught up in the travel chaos shared their frustration online.

One person said: "[Right now] I am squashed in a train carriage, in the bit before you reach the seats, with 11 other humans, as a result of the signalling failure at Euston today. How is that safe?"

Another person posted: "An absolute disgrace! First train delayed from Rugby to London Euston. When it turned up we were told to get off at Northampton.

"Finally got on a later train for us to get to Bletchley to again be told we need to get off as there is no signal to London Euston."

A third person said: "Stuck on the London Euston train at Birmingham, with no sign of leaving soon! A number of the trains coaches are not next to the platform so they can’t even open the doors. Stuck here for nearly 1 hour now!"

Someone else complained: "It seems like every time I leave London Euston to go home, there's some sort of palaver!"

The delays have also caused problems for those hoping to attend sports events happening this weekend.

One football fan tweeted: "Journey from hell 4 hour train from Manchester to euston got delayed and cancelled at MK so going to miss kick off for Arsenal vs Villa."

Other NFL fans tried to sell their tickets after getting stuck on the way to London.