Frustrated train passengers hit with second day of travel chaos at Euston station after signalling fault

Passengers are facing more travel disruption at London Euston. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Frustrated train passengers are facing a second day of travel chaos after signalling issues left people stranded at Euston station.

The major disruption follows a signal failure between Milton Keynes Central and Watford Junction.

Passengers have been warned of delays and cancellations until at least 2pm as trains run at a reduced speed on all lines.

It comes after there was also a signal fault on Tuesday, leaving people stranded both on trains and at Euston for hours.

A Network Rail notice at the station read: "We are currently experiencing signalling issues in the Bletchley area, which is causing disruption to Mainline services arriving at and departing from Euston.

"We're sorry for the delay to your journey. We're working to fix and get you back on your way."

When a train is finally announced at London Euston #Euston pic.twitter.com/dDKQhUai5G — Andy Ivy (@andyivy) April 3, 2024

A statement from Avanti West Coast said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Milton Keynes Central and Watford Junction, trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines and may be cancelled or delayed.

"Tickets dated 02/04 & 03/04 can be used anytime today 03/04 or 04/04."

One affected passenger posted on X: "And of all days I needed to get a train from Euston, I pick today. No trains. The joy continues."

Another person said: "One of the Capital City’s largest transfer hubs just after Easter Week. Zero Departures. Yet I bet every shareholder will get a hefty bonus at the end of the fiscal year. Once again Britains infrastructure fails."

A third person added: "Not a single train running out of Euston! 'You can try tomorrow' is the advice I was given. What a country we are."

Not a single train running out of Euston! “You can try tomorrow” is the advice I was given. What a country we are 👌 pic.twitter.com/YBptkEXti8 — Scott (@webster_scott) April 3, 2024

The disruption comes ahead of a series of fresh strikes which will cause even more travel chaos for passengers in coming days.

An overtime ban will come into force between Thursday and Saturday and for 48 hours from next Monday which is likely to cause delays and cancellations to services.

A strike on Friday will hit Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands and London Northwestern.

On Saturday train drivers will walk out on Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, LNER, Heathrow Express, Northern and TransPennine Express.

The lines affected on Monday will be c2c, Gatwick Express, Greater Anglia, Great Northern, Southeastern, Southern, South Western Railway and Thameslink.

Train operators warned that little or no services will run across large areas of the network on strike days.

Services are also likely to be disrupted and start later on the day after.