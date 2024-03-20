Tube drivers to go on strike in April and May in a long-running dispute over terms and conditions

London Underground drivers will strike on April 8 and May 4. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

London Underground drivers will strike on two occasion in the next two months in a long-running dispute over terms and conditions, their union Aslef announced.

Members of Aslef will walk out on April 8 and May 4, threatening Tube strike travel misery across the capital.

Finn Brennan, the union's organiser on LU, said the company had failed to give assurances that changes to terms and conditions will not be imposed without agreement.

He said: "Despite a previous commitment to withdraw plans for massive changes to drivers' working conditions, London Underground management has established a full-time team of managers preparing to impose their plans.

"They want drivers to work longer shifts, spending up to 25% more time in the cab, and to remove all current working agreements in the name of flexibility and efficiency.

"Everyone knows what these management buzz words really mean. It's about getting people to work harder and longer for less."

Aslef drivers have voted by 98% in favour of strikes.

They went on strike a year ago in the same dispute.