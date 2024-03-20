Deliveroo rider bites off man's thumb in argument with customer over pizza

20 March 2024, 08:56 | Updated: 20 March 2024, 08:59

Mr Jenkinson said the case raised questions about Deliveroo's responsibility for its delivery drivers
Stephen Jenkinson says the case raises questions about Deliveroo's responsibility for its delivery drivers. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A deliveroo rider has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm after biting off the thumb of a customer who ordered a pizza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jenniffer Rocha, 35, attacked Stephen Jenkinson near his home in Aldershot, Hampshire, on 14 December 2022.

Mr Jenkinson had ordered a pizza through the food delivery app but an argument ensued when Rocha arrived at the wrong place and Mr Jenkinson could not provide her with the delivery code after leaving his phone inside.

He raised his hand to Rocha's motorcycle helmet and she bit his thumb.

"All I remember, I was shaking her helmet trying to get her off," he told the BBC.

After letting go, Mr Jenkinson lifted up his arm and "sprayed her with blood".

His thumb was severed just above the knuckle.

"The force with which she must have been biting, she'd clean taken it off," he said, adding it was as if he had "gone through a chainsaw".

February 20, 2024: February 20, 2024, Brazil. In this photo illustration, the Deliveroo logo is displayed on a smartphone screen (Credit Image: © Rafapress/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!
Deliveroo has said it was an "awful incident". Picture: Alamy

The judge at Winchester Crown Court described it as a "serious offence". Rocha is due to be sentenced on 3 May.

The 36-year-old plumber by training said he had been unable to work since the attack.

Part of his big toe was grafted onto the stump of his missing thumb, following months of reconstructive surgery. He added he still had no sensation in it.

Read more: Man, 27, charged with attempted murder after man and woman stabbed at home in Nottingham

He has also had to relearn basic activities such as doing up buttons or tying shoelaces.

"Financially, I'm ruined. I'm unemployed. I'm in a massive amount of debt and I don't see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

His relationship with his girlfriend, the mother of their newborn daughter, also broke down following the incident.

"I have to live with this for the rest of my life," Mr Jenkinson said.

"I want to use this story to help others, to say 'this has to change'," he added.

Mr Jenkinson said: "At the moment, I'm getting nothing from Deliveroo".

Deliveroo has said it was a "terrible incident"
Deliveroo does not employ any drivers or riders directl. Picture: Alamy

Deliveroo, like many food delivery apps, does not employ any drivers or riders directly. They are classed as independent contractors and can appoint "substitutes" to deliver on their behalf.

Rocha had been working as a "substitute" rider using someone else's account.

She was in the UK legally and had the right to work here.

Deliveroo said its riders were covered by the company's own free insurance.

However, as Rocha was working as a substitute for another driver, Deliveroo cannot be held legally responsible.

Solicitors representing Mr Jenkinson said her insurance policy did not cover injury caused by a criminal act.

He said he is "getting nothing from Deliveroo".

Read more: Man, 39, who sent explicit picture to teenage girl is jailed over first cyber-flashing offence in England

He said the case raised questions about the company's responsibility for scrutinising its delivery drivers.

His lawyer, Alex Barley from Slater Heelis, said the practice of substitution should be stopped.

"Companies should be required to carry out necessary checks on all people working for them.

He added: "Companies operating in the gig economy should be held to account for the actions of the people they rely on for their significant profits."

In a statement, Deliveroo said it was an "awful incident", adding it had ended the rider's account.

The compnay said its riders were self employed - a fact which had been "confirmed by UK courts on multiple occasions".

They added: "Substitution is and always has been a common feature of self employment - it is not specific to Deliveroo, nor our sector".

Read more: 'Help me find my daughter': Mother's plea to Foreign Secretary three years on from Brit Sarm Heslop’s disappearance

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar to step down as Irish prime minister

Adrian Bayford is engaged for the fourth time since winning the Euromillions jackpot with his now ex-wife in 2012

Lottery winner Adrian Bayford engaged for fourth time since scooping £148m jackpot

Capsized tanker

Eight dead, two missing after South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan

Google logo

French regulators fine Google £213m in dispute with news publishers

The ICO has launched an urgent probe into the alleged security breach

Kate ‘told hospital staff tried to view her medical records’ as calls for police to investigate ‘major security breach’

Kim Jong Un

North Korea claims progress on hypersonic missile designed to strike US targets

Vo Van Thuong

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong resigns after just over a year in office

Farmers protest in Spain

EU import deal will support Ukraine while protecting bloc’s farmers

London Underground drivers will strike on April 8 and May 4

Tube drivers to go on strike in April and May in a long-running dispute over terms and conditions

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

'We love you and are so grateful for you’: Bruce Willis' ex Demi Moore wishes action icon happy 69th birthday

Israeli tank

Palestinians mourn 28 killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza refugee camps

IMF logo

Pakistan and IMF reach deal to release 1.1bn dollars from bailout fund

Netherlands Tulip Robot

AI robot helps Dutch tulip growers to fight disease

Donald Trump

Trump suggests support for US ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

South Korean tanker

Seven dead after South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan

Exclusive
The mural on the wall of the Golden Chippy

A Greenwich fish and chip shop that's causing a stink over painting, as owner tells LBC he's 'determined to keep mural up'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greggs

Greggs bakeries across the UK closed, as chain reports 'payment issues'

New Zealand Vapes Ban

New Zealand to ban vapes to prevent minors from taking up the habit

Hospital staff 'attempted to view' Princess of Wales' private medical records following abdominal surgery

Police 'looking at' allegations hospital staff 'tried to access Princess of Wales' medical files', minister tells LBC
Lauren Bray and Holly Walton have been fired

Two British Airways cabin crew fired for racist gesture mocking Asian passengers

The boyfriend of tennis ace Aryna Sabalenka has died aged 42

Tennis world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend jumped from hotel balcony and 'died by suicide,' police say
Someone is airlifted from the sea

Rescuers search for missing crew after South Korean tanker capsizes

Inflation has fallen

Inflation eases to 3.4% in February, the lowest level in two years, down from 4% last month
British defence giant BAE Systems is expected to secure the mega contract

Defence giant BAE Systems to seal bumper deal for Brits to start building Australia’s first nuclear submarines
Election 2024 Trump

Biden and Trump secure more wins as primary voters urge them to keep up fight

Sarm Heslop's mother Brenda Street (left) has called on David Cameron to help find her daughter (right).

'Help me find my daughter': Mother's plea to Foreign Secretary three years on from Brit Sarm Heslop’s disappearance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Archie's christening photo

Picture of christening of Harry and Meghan's son Archie becomes third royal photo flagged as 'edited' by agency
Kate and William were pictured visiting the farm

Shopper who filmed Kate and William in farm shop urges 'delusional' conspiracy theorists to 'lay off' princess
Esther McVey suggested the royals put out an undoctored photo of Kate.

Common sense minister Esther McVey calls on royals to share undoctored photo of Princess Kate to end speculation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit