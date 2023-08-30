Everton fan working on club's new stadium crushed to death between beam and machinery

Michael Jones was killed while working on Bramley-Moore Dock. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An Everton fan who died following an incident while working on the club's new stadium in Liverpool was crushed between a beam and machinery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An inquest into Michael Jones' death heard how he suffered head injuries while working on Bramley-Moore Dock on August 14.

The 26-year-old ventilation engineer died after being taken to Aintree Hospital.

He was wearing a hard hat when he was working on a scissor ladder before being crushed between the beam and machinery.

Senior coroner Andrew Rebello said at Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool: "A colleague noticed Michael's lift had stopped. He climbed on to Michael's lift and moved it forward. This released Michael and this revealed severe head injuries.

"He was lifted to the ground and provided with first aid until an ambulance arrived, when he was transported to hospital where tragically he was certified as having died."

Read more: Worker who died in 'machinery incident' at Everton's new stadium named as 26-year-old fan of Premier League club

Rebello is still waiting for the results of a post mortem exam.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating but work has resumed at the site.

Jones died while working on Everton's new stadium. Picture: Alamy

Jones's relatives said after the tragedy: "The family would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support.

"It is with our greatest sadness that our beloved son, brother uncle and friend Michael has sadly passed away.

"He was a lifelong Blue who was so happy to working on the new stadium. We want to thank the NHS staff and work colleagues who did their best for Michael. He will be missed beyond words."

His sister Gemma Leary said: "He was adored by everyone and he loved spending time with his dad watching Everton."

Michael Jones was honoured at Goodison Park. Picture: Alamy

Jones was working on Bramley-Moore Dock. Picture: Alamy

Everton is hoping to move in during the 2024-25 season after leaving Goodison Park, its historic home about two miles from the new site.

A minute's applause was held for Jones when they played Wolves on August 26.

The club said previously: "Everyone at Everton Football Club is heartbroken by the news a male worker has died following an incident at the Everton Stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time."

Sean Dyche, Everton's manager, laid flowers at Bramley-Moore Dock.