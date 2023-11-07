Everything to expect in the King's Speech: Smoking ban, crime crackdown and new football regulator

King Charles read the Queen's Speech at the State Opening Of Parliament in 2022, as the late Queen was unable to attend. Picture: Getty

By Ana Truesdale

King Charles will deliver his first speech at the State Opening of Parliament where he will reveal the government's legislative agenda.

King Charles will outline the new legislation the government plans to implement over the next year in his first speech since his coronation.

It will take place from 11:30am in the House of Lords at the State Opening of Parliament.

The speech is written by the government for the King to read out. It formally states the legislative plans of the government to the public and parliamentarians.

What we expect to see:

Smoking ban: It's expected the speech will include plans to raise the legal age for purchasing cigarettes in England by one year every year. Eventually, it will be illegal for anyone to buy a cigarette.

Crackdown on crime: The King's Speech will focus mainly on crime. It means the most serious crimes, such as rape, will have tougher sentences. Criminals will also be forced to attend court while they are being sentenced.

New police powers: The government is planning to allow police officers to retrieve stolen goods, like smartphones, without a warrant. If they have reasonable proof that stolen goods are inside a property, like a tracking app, officers will be able to raid a property.

Football regulator: The government is planning to set up an independent body to govern the top five English football leagues. The move to create an 'Ofwat for football' has cross-party support.

Leasehold reform: Ministers have also confirmed that the speech will include a bill to phase out leaseholds in England and Wales. All new houses will have to be sold as freehold properties.

Self-driving cars: Driverless cars and buses have been given the green light by the government. The government says introducing this technology to British roads will create jobs and boost the economy.

All the planned legislation will be revealed by lunchtime today.

It will be the first time Rishi Sunak will have his legislative plans delivered in a King's Speech.

It's also likely to be the last, as the prime minister has to call a general election in 2025.

Boris Johnson was the last prime minister who oversaw a state opening, as Liz Truss' turn was too short for her to showcase her policies in this way.