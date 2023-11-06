'Sexual and sadistic' murderers to be jailed for the rest of their lives, Rishi Sunak vows, as PM pledges crime crackdown

6 November 2023, 22:30

Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on 'the most horrific murderers'
Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on 'the most horrific murderers'. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has said that people who murder with sexual and sadistic intent will never leave prison, as he vowed to crack down on crime.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking ahead of the King's Speech on Tuesday, when a raft of policies will be unveiled, Mr Sunak said that "the most horrific murderers" will have "little or no chance of ever being released".

Foremost among them will be murderers whose kills involve sexual and sadistic conduct, the Prime Minister said. Judges will only able to choose not to impose whole life orders in exceptional circumstances.

The pledge was trailed by Mr Sunak in the Conservative Party conference last month, and over the summer. It appears to be part of an attempt by the government to pivot towards a 'law and order' image ahead of a probable general election next year.

Read more: Shoplifters and burglars face mandatory prison in law and order push - after Labour calls govt crime record 'abysmal'

Read more: Nearly 95% of crimes go unsolved as Labour slams 'national scandal' of Government's law and order record

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

But it comes after the Justice Secretary admitted last month that prisons were overcrowded, and less serious offenders would be released up to 18 days early to ease the problem.

Alex Chalk also said that the government would work to ensure that jail sentences of less than "will be suspended and offenders will be punished in the community".

Read more: Tens of thousands of criminals could dodge jail to slash overcrowding, ministers to announce today

Jordan McSweeney did not attend his sentencing
Jordan McSweeney did not attend his sentencing. Picture: Met Police

Mr Sunak also said that rapists and people who commit other serious sexual offences have to serve their full jail sentences.

Criminals will also have to appear in the dock to hear their sentencing - otherwise they face having two years added on to their jail term.

It follows a string of high-profile criminals, like killer nurse Lucy Letby and murderer Jordan McSweeney, who refused to come to court for their sentencing.

Crime and Policing Minister Chris Philp joins Nick Ferrari

Mr Sunak said: "I want everyone across the country to have the pride and peace of mind that comes with knowing your community, where you are raising your family and taking your children to school, is safe. That is my vision of what a better Britain looks like.

"Thanks to this Government, crime is down, but we must always strive to do more, taking the right long-term decisions for the country and keeping the worst offenders locked up for longer. In the most despicable cases, these evil criminals must never be free on our streets again.

"Life needs to mean life."

Alex Chalk
Alex Chalk. Picture: Alamy

The government is also set to add more 'aggravating factors' - aspects of criminal behaviour that incur higher sentences.

Mr Sunak said that being a member or leader of a grooming gang, or murdering your partner at the end of a relationship, will be aggravating factors.

Ministers will also have the power to block criminals from being paroled, or from marrying while in prison. They said that this puts victims "at the heart of justice considerations".

Police will get new powers to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, including the ability to enter a premises without a warrant to seize stolen goods when they have reasonable proof that a specific stolen item is inside.

Officers could use this to recover stolen phones using GPS tracking.

Police will get fresh powers
Police will get fresh powers. Picture: Alamy

The government also said that Britain's intelligence agencies will have new powers to tackle evolving national security threats from terrorists, hostile state actors and international criminals.

Crime, excluding fraud and computer misuse, has generally fallen in England and Wales over the 13 years of Conservative and coalition governments, according to the Office for National Statistics.

But crime had already been falling before they came to power, from a high in the mid-1990s, driven largely by a drop in violence, vehicle crime and burglary.

Charles will deliver the first King's Speech in seven decades
Charles will deliver the first King's Speech in seven decades. Picture: Getty

The King's Speech, which marks the start of the next session of Parliament, is also set to include a smoking crackdown and a move to phase out leasehold property ownership.

It will also include a plan to create an annual system for awarding oil and gas licences, provided two tests are met: that the UK is set to import more oil and gas from other countries than it produces at home, and that the emissions from importing are higher than producing domestically.

The government has said this will provide certainty for investors, create jobs and help shore up the UK's energy security.

Critics claim that this is another sign of Mr Sunak watering down climate commitments, after delaying the deadline for the end of sales of new petrol and diesel cars, and gas boilers. The UK is still officially committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Mr Sunak promised he would offer long-term decisions, not "short-term gimmicks".

It will be the first King's Speech in seven decades, after the death of Queen Elizabeth last year.

The speech is where the monarch sets out the legislative programme for the coming session, reading on behalf of the Prime Minister and the government.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Donald Trump lashes out at judge while giving evidence in civil fraud trial

Donald Trump labelled the case a 'scam'

Donald Trump brands fraud case a 'scam' after 'rambling' civil court appearance in New York

Indi Gregory

Critically ill baby Indi Gregory can be moved to Rome for treatment after being granted Italian citizenship

Callum Rycroft, 12

Father jailed after autistic son, 12, killed on M62 as pair tried to flee down motorway following drink-driving crash

The bill came to £260

Dine and dash 'scammers' shamed into settling up after leaving without paying £260 pub bill

Poland Election

Polish president asks Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to form government

Blenheim Palace Hosts Artist Maurizio Cattelan's First Solo UK Exhibition

Four men charged over gold toilet theft at Blenheim Palace after £4.8 million art installation vanished in 2019

Evan Ellingson has died aged 35

'My Sister's Keeper' child star Evan Ellingson dies aged 35 at sober-living home after 'drugs struggle'

Israel Palestinians

Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon exchange fire with Israel

António Guterres, UN Chief, says the situation in Gaza is a "crisis of humanity"

Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children', UN chief warns, after Hamas claims death toll 'passes 10,000'

Iran Nobel Laureate Hunger Strike

Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike in prison in Iran

Anne Frank kindergarten could be renamed

Anne Frank nursery in Germany planning to rename itself in diversity and inclusion push

Pro-Palestinian protests are being planned for Armistice Weekend

'We ask you to reconsider': Met urges pro-Palestinian activists to 'postpone' Armistice Weekend protests

WeWork financials

Trading in WeWork halted as rumours about bankruptcy continue to swirl

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

More than 10,000 killed in Gaza since the start of the war, Hamas claims, after Israel carries out strikes overnight

Israel Palestinians

Israel severs Gaza in two as Palestinian death toll ‘passes 10,000 mark’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump Fraud Trial

Donald Trump begins giving evidence in New York civil fraud trial

James Corden in a black suit and bow tie

James Corden to begin hosting celebrity radio talk show

Mohammed Abbkr, 29, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court after setting fire to elderly worshippers who had left mosques in London and Edgbaston in February and March this year.

Man, 29, guilty of setting two elderly Muslim worshippers on fire outside mosques in London and Birmingham
Theater – Boy George

Boy George to return to Broadway for Moulin Rouge The Musical

The government says the minimum service level moves the UK in line with France, Spain and the US

'Stop the unions de-railing Christmas': PM unveils new anti-strike laws as minimum service regulations brought in
Donald Trump has been testifying in a New York court

Donald Trump told to 'stop giving speeches' from the stand as he gives evidence in fiery civil court appearance
Sliced turkey breast and winter vegetable roast available for £12.05

Wetherspoons full Christmas menu revealed with full roast dinner on sale for £12

Vatican Pope

Ailing Pope Francis meets rabbis to denounce antisemitism

South Africa Israel Diplomats

South Africa recalls ambassador in Israel and accuses it of ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Scunthorpe Steelworks British Steel General View

British Steel to shut down Scunthorpe blast furnaces under environmental plans, putting 2,000 jobs at risk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter said Harry and Meghan's marriage will last 'years not decades'

Meghan and Harry's marriage will last 'years not decades', ex-Vanity Fair editor claims

'The Meghanaissance': Meghan planning a comeback

'Meghanaissance': Meghan may return to tv or write a tell-all memoir as part of a comeback

Harry has 'snubbed' an invite to the King's birthday soiree.

Prince Harry snubs invite to King’s 75th birthday as Charles ‘heartbroken they haven’t been able to solve issues'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit