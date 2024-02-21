Actor Ewen MacIntosh who played Keith in The Office ‘suffered ill health for two years’ before his death aged 50

Ewen MacIntosh has died aged 50. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

Actor Ewen MacIntosh, who played the iconic character Keith in the original series of The Office had "suffered from ill health for the past two years," prior to his death aged 50, his management said today.

A spokeswoman from his management company said Ewen had been struggling with his health in recent years.

Just Right management said: "Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. He made people laugh and possessed such a kind heart. He touched the lives of all who came into contact with him.

"Ewen suffered from ill health these past two years and passed peacefully on the 19th February from undisclosed causes.

"His family are heartened by and deeply appreciate all the outpouring of love for Ewen but would appreciate the privacy for them to grieve at this very difficult time.

"Ewen will be so very dearly missed. Godspeed Ewen."

Ricky Gervais led tributes to the actor who played 'Big Keith'.

Ewen played Keith Bishop in the original UK version of the sitcom, starring alongside Ricky Gervais as David Brent.

He also appeared in shows like Miranda and Little Britain.

Among his memorable scenes were when he ate a scotch egg, his appraisal and when he dressed up as Ali G for Red Nose Day.

His management confirmed his death in a statement, saying: "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

"His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.

"There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year."

In February 2022, MacIntosh shared a photo of himself in hospital, saying he was suffering "bad times".

Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Hhd3zkRVMs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 21, 2024

Tributes have since poured in for the star, with The Office creator Ricky Gervais saying he was an "absolute original".

"Extremely sad news," he said. "The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."

MacIntosh's friend, Ed Scott, wrote: "I am completely devastated by the loss of my very good friend Ewen MacIntosh.

"He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember."

He added: "Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man.

"Sending love to his parents Sara and Ewen Sr, his brother Colin and his family, as well as his many friends and fans."

Comedy TV channel Gold wrote on X: "We at GOLD are saddened to hear that Ewen MacIntosh has passed away at the age of 50.

"We loved him as Keith in The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the channel. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at such a difficult time."