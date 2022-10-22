Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after performing in play

22 October 2022

Josephine Melville has sadly died backstage after performing in a play (Image: Nottingham Playhouse Twitter)
By Fran Way

An Eastenders actress has died backstage after performing in a play.

Nottingham Playhouse said that Josephine Melville died on Thursday after appearing in the production of Nine Night.

The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene.

Ms Melville portrayed the character of Tessa Parker in Eastenders from 1986 and later appeared on screen as Ellie Wright.

Her acting credits also included parts in Casualty, The Bill and in Ella Henderson’s music video for Brave.

In a tribute on Friday, Nottingham Playhouse said the cast of Nine Night are in a ‘state of shock’ and described her as ‘truly wonderful’, ‘well-loved’ and a ‘deeply respected performer’.

The chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse, Stephanie Serr said: “We send our love and condolences to Jo’s family and friends. On a deeply tragic and extremely difficult evening we want to pay tribute to the company of Nine Night and to the whole Nottingham Playhouse team who managed the situation with empathy and professionalism.”

