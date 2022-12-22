Exclusive

Cops find haul of cannabis in ex-police station after bungling drug dealers spark huge fire trying to nick electricity

The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the basement of the former police station. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Cops discovered a "million-pound" cannabis farm in an old police station, after drug dealers' bungled attempt to steal power to grow crops ended up with their door being smashed down by the fire brigade.

Emergency services were called on Tuesday after smoke was seen pouring from the basement of the former police station on Streatham High Road.

When the fire brigade gained entry they were faced with "a number of cannabis plants," according to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police and now Scotland Yard detectives have started an investigation, but no arrests have yet been made.

The incident saw five fire engines and an incident command unit respond as well as uniformed and plain clothes police and several ambulances.

A worker in one local business told LBC a police officer said the former station contained a "million pounds worth of weed" informing her that they had removed "plants taller than you".

Local residents were told the fire was caused because someone had attempted to "tap in" to a power line.

One witness who spoke to LBC said someone had "smashed into the power lines and rigged up all kinds of lamps," which they then said was the cause of the fire which alerted emergency services and led to the downfall of the budding drug empire.

On Thursday a UK Power Network's sign outside the former police station said there had been an "emergency electric disconnection" and a spokesperson for the company told LBC they would typically carry this out at the request of the emergency services.

In September a man was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to growing around £1m cannabis in a farm found in a Cheshire court building just yards away from police station.

And it's not is not the first time a former police station has been used to grow drugs, in July a large cannabis factory was discovered in a former east London police station which was closed down five months earlier.

At the time the Evening Standard reported the Met Police sold the building at the end of February. but in July, Land Registry records still said the building was listed as belonging to the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime and do not state a new owner.

In 2019 Direct Line revealed in almost a quarter of investigations into the theft of electricity, the police suspected it was stolen for the cultivation or manufacture of illegal drugs

In almost 23 per cent of cases, police suspected electricity was being stolen for the cultivation or manufacture of illegal drugs.

The Stay Energy Safe group warns illicit cannabis farms can be a "dangerous place" due to the often illegal connections to the power grid.

Their website states for cannabis to grow inside, it requires energy. "A lot of energy. In fact, cannabis farms typically use about 12,000 kWh (Kilowatt hours) of electricity a month – that’s 4 times more than what the average household consumes in a year."

“Because tampering with or bypassing a meter is so dangerous, it’s important that any suspected energy theft is reported to prevent tragic human consequences,” according to Stay Energy Safe.

“Individuals who tamper with their meter are committing a criminal offence,” the information notes, adding that potential penalties include “substantial fines and custodial sentences with a maximum of five years in prison.”

A Met Police spokesperson told LBC: "Officers were called at 16:52hrs on Tuesday, 20 December to Streatham High Road at the junction with Shrubbery Road to reports of a fire at the old police station.

"London Fire Brigade attended and dealt with the fire.

"There were no reported injuries.

"Once inside the building a number of cannabis plants were discovered.

"A crime scene remains in place and the incident is being investigated by detectives from Central South CID.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5251/20Dec; you can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.