Ex-Tory minister faces charges over historic sex offences
1 December 2022, 11:11
A former Tory minister faces charges over claims of historic sex crimes.
Scotland Yard has passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision on allegations of abuse of a female between 2004 and 2010, The Sun reported.
The ex-Conservative politician was arrested on suspicion of “historical sexual offences” last year.
Last night prosecutors said: “The CPS has received a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police related to allegations against one person and is now reviewing the material in line with our legal test.”
A Met Police spokeswoman said: “On June 21, 2021, a man was arrested on suspicion of historical sexual offences."The alleged offences were committed between 2004 and 2010, and relate to one female victim.
“Detectives have passed a case file to the Crown Prosecution Service for review. There have been no other arrests.”