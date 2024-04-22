Exact date Brits to bask in 20C mini-heatwave as temperatures to soar just in time for Bank Holiday

By Kieran Kelly

A new weather forecast has suggested temperatures could soar in just a few days, reaching as high as 20C and bringing an end to the recent cold snap.

Temperatures have been significantly milder over the last week or so, after parts of the UK were treated to sunshine and warmer weather around the start of the month.

While the start of this week has been a similar story, with temperatures in single digits, it could soon warm up once again.

WXCharts have suggested East Anglia and the South East could experience warmer weather just before the next Bank Holiday.

It could reach as high as 20C on May 5 and 6.

What does the Met Office say?

According to the Met Office's long-range forecast, which runs from May 6 to May 20, temperatures are likely to get warmer.

While it may remain a cooler start to next month, temperatures will start to rise quite rapidly.

Temperatures are "likely to recover to around or a little above average as the period progresses", the Met Office predicted.

"Also worth noting that average temperatures themselves rise by around 1C per week at this time of year," they added.