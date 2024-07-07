Exact date sodden summer is set to end as Brits brace for more July drizzle next week

7 July 2024, 22:39

Brits are set to endure more sodden summer days - as legendary forecaster John Kettley is asked where the sun has gone by LBC's Rachel Johnson.
Brits are set to endure more sodden summer days - as legendary forecaster John Kettley is asked where the sun has gone by LBC's Rachel Johnson. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Brits are set to endure more sodden summer days - as legendary forecaster John Kettley is asked where the sun has gone by LBC's Rachel Johnson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The iconic weatherman said: "I'm sure it's on the way. I think Wimbledon is a benchmark summer that we're going to see- and we've got a bad one here haven't we.

"We've had people going on holiday to the Mediterranean and other exotic places and when they get back home they think it's going to be nice weather all the time in the summer months.

"The British weather is very unreliable, some say unpredictable. I think it's very predictable but a few weeks in advance you can't say what the next month is going to be like."

After Rachel asked when summer might arrive, John said: "It's coming and going....the short answer is I don't know exactly when it's coming but there will be warmer weather on the way this month. Definitely.

"There will be some hotter days coming up in July, but because it's Britain we're going to get thunderstorms as well. We're going to get some very wet days- there's some coming up this week."

Asked about what the weather prospects were for August, he said: "If you get a poor start to the summer, you generally get a good September.

It comes as spectators at Wimbledon, as well as those attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, were drenched on a wet Sunday.

In SW19, there was a two-hour delay to play starting outdoors and players managed only a short period of tennis before rain returned.

Retractable roofs on Centre Court and Court 1 have been closed from the start of the tournament's seventh day.

The Met Office said: "There are heavy and thundery downpours around today, with frequent lightning now coming into eastern parts of Northern England, East Anglia and running up from the South West into London and central England.

"Hail has been reported in some of these showers with frequent lightning too and gusty winds, mixed with some bright or sunny spells.

"These should fade and clear eastwards into the night to leave some late evening sunshine before turning chillier overnight.

"As for Wimbledon and the Grand Prix there will be a continued risk of showers affecting the events until this evening before easing."

"We've got the jet stream to blame for it...it's in the wrong place. If it just shifted for the next eight weeks we'd start getting some hot summer weather from southern Europe, that would be nice. But we just don't know the timing of it."

Speaking about temperatures this summer - he said: "Absolutely guaranteed we will get temperatures of about 30 degrees maybe a bit more."

