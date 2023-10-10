Exact date Brits to bathe in second October 'mini-heatwave' - but not before torrential rain hits

10 October 2023, 19:52

A second October 'mini-heatwave' is on the way
A second October 'mini-heatwave' is on the way. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

It has been a warm and sunny start to the week in many parts of the UK, after last weekend's glorious balmy heatwave.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Forecasters initially said this was likely to be the last bit of weather Brits would get this year, but another mini-heatwave seems to be on the cards later this month.

That is not before a number of areas are hit by heavy rainfall this weekend, with temperatures set to plummet to around 12C from Thursday.

But fear not, temperatures will start to rise again from next week.

Brits bask in late summer sunshine
Brits bask in late summer sunshine. Picture: Getty

According to BBC's weather forecasts, temperatures could rise to 19C for three days in a row from October 18 to October 21.

This would be unusually warm for this time of the year, showing the warm October weather is here to stay.

Read More: Exact date 'unseasonably warm' October weather will end as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Read More: SSE sees production lower than hoped due to poor weather

What does the Met Office say?

Another heatwave is on the way...
Another heatwave is on the way... Picture: Alamy

Well, the Met Office seems less optimistic about a second October heatwave being on the cards.

According to its long-range forecast, which runs from October 15 to October 24, temperatures will stay around or below average.

It reads: "Showers across the north on Sunday, perhaps wintry over high ground, will become confined to the far northeast through the day. Likely to be fine and dry elsewhere, with a cool start and rural frosts.

"Early next week will likely be generally fine and settled and feeling rather cool, though there is the possibility of some rain or showers affecting the far northwest.

"Into the middle of next week there will possibly be wetter conditions with a south or southwesterly flow bringing spells of rain, showers, and stronger winds, with the wettest conditions likely to be in the west and northwest.

"Temperatures are likely to be close to average, perhaps slightly below average at times."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Biden United States Israel Palestinians

Biden condemns Hamas for ‘unadulterated evil’ in attack on Israel

Israeli ambassador speaks of Hamas 'war crimes', telling Iain Dale 'Western civilisation should realise this is a clear cut case'

Israeli ambassador speaks of Hamas 'war crimes', telling Iain Dale 'Western civilisation should realise this is a clear cut case'
Germany Musk

EU digital chief warns Musk over misinformation on X about Israel-Hamas war

Ashley Dale was killed at home

Family of Ashley Dale break down in court as they hear final messages of council worker gunned down at home

FTX Bankman Fried

Star witness gives evidence at FTX founder’s trial

Maggie Chapman MSP's tweet about the Hamas attack is being "assessed" by Police Scotland.

Police assessing tweet by Green MSP who claimed Hamas attack was 'consequence' of 'Israel State' actions

Biden Israel Palestinians World Reaction

Biden to condemn Hamas ‘brutality’ in its attack on Israel

Angela Rayner said she thought she was going to 'do a full John Prescott' after the protester accosted Sir Keir

Angela Rayner says she 'nearly did a full John Prescott' on protester who poured glitter on Keir Starmer

UN Russia Ukraine

Russia loses bid to regain seat on UN’s top human rights body

A four-year-old girl is among the 830 to have been killed in Gaza

'They tried to escape death only to find it': Four-year-old girl killed in Gaza by Israeli bombing in response to Hamas attack
Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Trump’s civil fraud trial resumes with former finance chief giving evidence

Twitter X Israel Hamas

Musk’s X promises ‘highest level’ response on posts about Israel-Hamas war

Holly Willoughby

Read it in full: Holly Willoughby's statement as presenter quits This Morning after 14 years

Missing tattoo artist Shani Louk was paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims

Missing tattoo artist paraded on Hamas truck following Nova festival massacre is alive, mother claims

Ashkelon has come under bombardment

Hamas fires rockets on Israel city of Ashkelon after warning residents to leave or die

Holly Willoughby

'I have to make this decision for me and my family': Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Death toll from Hamas attack on Israel ‘rises to more than 1,000’

Myanmar Ethnic Rebels

Myanmar military accused of bombing displacement camp

A Jewish restaurant in Golders Green was vandalised and Palestinians celebrated on the streets of London

Kosher restaurant in Golders Green was burgled, with incident not linked to anti-semitism, owners say
A protester occupied the university main building entrance.

Just Stop Oil strikes at Exeter University as activist arrested after climbing building doorway in three-hour paint protest
Starmer promised to reform the police

Keir Starmer says Labour would 'take back our streets' as he promises 'decade of national renewal' if elected
Romania Ukraine Zelenskyy

Zelensky says partnership with Romania key to ‘stability for Europe and beyond’

Humza Yousaf's parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla are trapped in Gaza.

'The house was shaking, the children were screaming' - Humza Yousaf tells of his family's terror in Gaza
Rebecca Loos says David Beckham should 'man up' for hurting his wife, source claims

Rebecca Loos believes David Beckham should 'man up and apologise for hurting his wife'

Israel Palestinians

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods as people scramble for safety

Migrants will soon be moved back onto the Bibby Stockholm.

Migrants to be moved back onto Bibby Stockholm after Home Office paid £300,000 a week for empty barge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit