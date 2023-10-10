Exact date Brits to bathe in second October 'mini-heatwave' - but not before torrential rain hits

A second October 'mini-heatwave' is on the way. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

It has been a warm and sunny start to the week in many parts of the UK, after last weekend's glorious balmy heatwave.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Forecasters initially said this was likely to be the last bit of weather Brits would get this year, but another mini-heatwave seems to be on the cards later this month.

That is not before a number of areas are hit by heavy rainfall this weekend, with temperatures set to plummet to around 12C from Thursday.

But fear not, temperatures will start to rise again from next week.

Brits bask in late summer sunshine. Picture: Getty

According to BBC's weather forecasts, temperatures could rise to 19C for three days in a row from October 18 to October 21.

This would be unusually warm for this time of the year, showing the warm October weather is here to stay.

Read More: Exact date 'unseasonably warm' October weather will end as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Read More: SSE sees production lower than hoped due to poor weather

What does the Met Office say?

Another heatwave is on the way... Picture: Alamy

Well, the Met Office seems less optimistic about a second October heatwave being on the cards.

According to its long-range forecast, which runs from October 15 to October 24, temperatures will stay around or below average.

It reads: "Showers across the north on Sunday, perhaps wintry over high ground, will become confined to the far northeast through the day. Likely to be fine and dry elsewhere, with a cool start and rural frosts.

"Early next week will likely be generally fine and settled and feeling rather cool, though there is the possibility of some rain or showers affecting the far northwest.

"Into the middle of next week there will possibly be wetter conditions with a south or southwesterly flow bringing spells of rain, showers, and stronger winds, with the wettest conditions likely to be in the west and northwest.

"Temperatures are likely to be close to average, perhaps slightly below average at times."