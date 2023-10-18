Exact date Storm Babet to end as Britain to be battered by heavy rain for several days

Storm Babet is set to hit the UK from Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Areas across the UK are bracing for heavy rain and strong winds, with multiple weather warnings in place due to the arrival of Storm Babet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued a range of warnings due to the arrival of Storm Babet, which was named by the weather forecaster on Monday - the second named storm of the season.

Storm Babet will bring heavy and strong winds, causing disruption across the country, with a risk of flooding.

The storm will last until Saturday, the Met Office has said.

The UK and Ireland will be affected. Picture: Getty

Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued across the week until Saturday for a vast swathe of the UK, covering already-saturated parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.

The forecasting agency said there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

As the rain moves northwards it will stall across central and eastern parts of Scotland where the rain will become heavy and persistent from Thursday through to Saturday.

There's a risk of flooding in the UK due to Storm Babet. Picture: Alamy

There is an Amber Severe Weather Warning for rain for this area where up to 150-200mm of rain could accumulate in some areas of higher ground.

Read More: Storm Babet weather warnings upgraded to amber with warnings of flash floods and gale force winds

Read More: Exact time Storm Babet will bring ‘heavy rain and strong winds’ to the UK this week

Scotland typically receives around 168mm of rainfall in October but the country will receive more than this amount in the span of a few days.

Parts of England can expect more than 100mm of rainfall during the week, with some isolated areas facing up to 150mm.

Storm Babet will be here until Saturday. Picture: Getty

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wardle said: "Storm Babet will bring disruption for parts of the UK in the coming days, with heavy rain and strong winds likely for many.

"Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

"As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts around 70mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops."

The RNLI warned the strong winds that have been forecast along with heavy rain are likely to cause dangerous conditions for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland.