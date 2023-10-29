Exact date Storm Ciarán will batter UK with heavy rain and 90mph winds on the way

29 October 2023, 20:53 | Updated: 29 October 2023, 23:43

Storm Ciarán will bring strong winds and heavy rain this week
Storm Ciarán will bring strong winds and heavy rain this week. Picture: Getty/Met Office
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Britain will be battered by strong winds and heavy rain once again with Storm Ciarán set to roar in this week.

Much of the UK will continue to be hit by strong winds and heavy rain at the start of the week, including in southern England and Wales, before Storm Ciarán hits on Thursday.

While the storm will not come in until Thursday, yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for every day this week.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said winds of up to 90mph could hit some parts of the UK.

“Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60 mph further inland," he said.

"This deep low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground," Mr Almond continued.

"Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so."

Read More: Met Office issues fresh amber weather warning as UK to be battered by rain once again after Storm Babet

Read More: Exact date temperatures to 'plunge to -6C in polar blast' as Met Office issues fresh forecast

A yellow weather warning for rain will come into force from midnight tonight in the south of England, covering Brighton and Portsmouth, lasting until 6pm.

Yellow weather warnings for rain will also be in place in Wales and parts of northern England tomorrow.

Warnings for rain will also be in place on Tuesday and Wednesday, before an additional yellow weather warning for wind will cover huge swathes of southern England and Wales on Thursday.

Flood Warnings Remain In Storm Babet's Wake
Flood Warnings Remain In Storm Babet's Wake. Picture: Getty

The naming of a new storm by the Met Office comes less than two weeks after the UK was battered by Storm Babet.

Areas in Scotland, southern England and the Midlands were hit by flash flooding. One town in Scotland, Brechin, was forced to evacuate over flooding fears.

At least seven people died in the floods, which were considered to be the worst the UK has experienced in several years.

