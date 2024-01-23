Exact date storms to end as Met Office predicts return of sunshine and warmer weather

Warmer weather will return, the Met Office has said. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has predicted warmer weather and sunshine will return over the next week, after two storms battered Britain.

Winds of up to 100mph were recorded during Storm Isha, which wreaked havoc across the country, including by diverting flights bound for the UK across Europe.

Five people were killed during the storm, which was quickly replaced by Storm Jocelyn.

This has also brought strong winds and heavy rain to the UK and will continue to do so over the coming days.

An amber weather warning is in place for wind until 8am tomorrow, covering large swathes of Scotland.

A separate weather warning for wind, covering Wales, the Midlands, north western England, Yorkshire and the north east will be in place until 3pm tomorrow, when the storm will end.

Will the wind and rain continue?



No more storms have been forecast over the coming week, but rain is expected to remain prevalent in the coming days.

After that, however, sunshine will return and temperatures will feel milder, according to the Met Office's long-range forecast, which runs until February 6.

"Cloud and outbreaks of rain gradually move southwards across the UK during Sunday, lying across central areas before moving back north during Monday. Some heavy rain is possible at times, particularly across hills in the west," it reads.

"Through the remainder of the period, changeable with spells of rain at times, but also some drier, brighter interludes.

"The heaviest and most frequent rain will tend to be across north-western areas and accompanied by periods of strong winds.

"Further south and east settled periods are likely to be more prevalent, with the best of any sunshine and drier weather here."

Highs of 14C are predicted in London on February 1st, according to BBC weather, warmer than average for this time of year.

Britain braces for Storm Jocelyn. Picture: Getty

While the Met Office acknowledges that its forecast is most accurate over a five-day period, it has also given us an update on what the second half of February could look like.

Covering the period until February 21, it said: "Later in the month there is an increasing likelihood of winds from the north or east, which will increase the chance of some colder spells and perhaps snow."