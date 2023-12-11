Exact dates you shouldn't travel on over Christmas as 32 million car journeys to take place over festive period

Around 32 million journeys will be made over Christmas. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The AA has revealed the exact days you shouldn't travel on if you wanted to avoid travel chaos over the Christmas period.

Around 32 million car journeys will take place over the festive period, with people expected to set off on their travels earlier than usual, according to AA.

According to their data, Christmas Eve is the day of rush and panic as Brits get to their relatives in time for Christmas and do any last minute shopping.

But this year, the AA predicts December 22 and 23 will be the busiest days on Britain's roads.

It will be busier on the roads earlier than usual. Picture: Getty

This is because Christmas falls ona. Monday this week, meaning most Brits will be starting their journeys on Friday, December 22 and December 23 to make the most of the long weekend with their families.

So if you want to avoid the Christmas travel chaos, you have been warned to avoid those days.

"While Friday 22 December and Saturday 23 December look set to be the busiest travelling days, the unsettled weather forecast could lead to additional delays so drivers should drive to the conditions and slow down where necessary," AA President Edmund King said.

"New Year's Day will be the quietest day on the roads which is probably a good thing especially if drivers have been partying the previous evening."

Which roads will be busy?

Where is it going to be busy? Picture: Getty

Which roads will be busy?