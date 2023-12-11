Exact dates you shouldn't travel on over Christmas as 32 million car journeys to take place over festive period

11 December 2023, 14:13

Around 32 million journeys will be made over Christmas
Around 32 million journeys will be made over Christmas. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The AA has revealed the exact days you shouldn't travel on if you wanted to avoid travel chaos over the Christmas period.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around 32 million car journeys will take place over the festive period, with people expected to set off on their travels earlier than usual, according to AA.

According to their data, Christmas Eve is the day of rush and panic as Brits get to their relatives in time for Christmas and do any last minute shopping.

But this year, the AA predicts December 22 and 23 will be the busiest days on Britain's roads.

It will be busier on the roads earlier than usual
It will be busier on the roads earlier than usual. Picture: Getty

This is because Christmas falls ona. Monday this week, meaning most Brits will be starting their journeys on Friday, December 22 and December 23 to make the most of the long weekend with their families.

So if you want to avoid the Christmas travel chaos, you have been warned to avoid those days.

Read More: White Christmas 'increasingly likely' as Met Office issues fresh snow forecast for festive period

Read More: William and Kate release family photo for annual Christmas card as Charles and Camilla opt for coronation snap

"While Friday 22 December and Saturday 23 December look set to be the busiest travelling days, the unsettled weather forecast could lead to additional delays so drivers should drive to the conditions and slow down where necessary," AA President Edmund King said.

"New Year's Day will be the quietest day on the roads which is probably a good thing especially if drivers have been partying the previous evening."

Which roads will be busy?

Where is it going to be busy?
Where is it going to be busy? Picture: Getty

While it is expected to be busy across the country, there have been particular warnings about:

  • M25 between Bristol and Weston-super-Mare
  • M6 around Birmingham
  • M1 northbound from Luton
  • M60
  • M62
  • M4

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Josep Borrell

Pressure mounts on Hungary not to veto EU membership talks with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin on a ship

Putin visits shipyard as two new nuclear submarines are commissioned

Clergymen came across the teacher's body on the stage at a nearby church

Teacher found dead at the scene of nativity play at £8,735-a-term school in Notting Hill

Police at scene of Swiss shooting

Two people killed and one wounded as gunman opens fire in Swiss town

Scene of the lift accident

Five people seriously hurt after lift crashes to ground on building site

Tory right-wing group ERG has called on the government to 'pull' its Rwanda immigration bill. Pictured: ERG Chairman Mark Francois and deputy chair David Jones (left) and Rishi Saunk (right)

'Scrap Rwanda Bill and start again': Tory ERG calls on Sunak to come up with new migrant plan ahead of tomorrow's vote

Deveca Rose appeared in court following the deaths of both her sets of twins in a house fire

Mum clutches red toy as she appears in court charged with killing her two sets of twins in house fire

Alexei Navalny

Friends raise concern for jailed Navalny after not hearing from him for six days

Chinese coastguard using water cannon

Chinese attack on Filipino supply ship was ‘pure aggression’, says general

From the King's Coronation to Barbenheimer - here are the most searched-for terms of 2023.

From the King’s Coronation to Matthew Perry: What were Brits searching for the most in 2023? Check out the full list

Lawyers from right-wing Tory ERG group have claimed the government's Rwanda plans do not go far enough

Tory right-wing ERG reject government's Rwanda plan - claiming Sunak's bill does not go far enough

Farage is coming off the back of a third-placed finish in I'm A Celebrity

'Never say never': Nigel Farage hints he could rejoin Tory party as part of 'dream ticket' with Boris Johnson

Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation.

Gunman kills two and leaves one injured before going on the run in Switzerland shooting

Russian missile strike

Ballistic missiles shot down in latest Russian attack on Kyiv, say Ukrainians

Donald Tusk

Tusk expected to take over as Poland’s PM as conservatives give up power

Israeli soldiers

Fighting goes in Gaza’s largest cities amid fears of mass displacement of people

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dreaming of a White Christmas?

White Christmas 'increasingly likely' as Met Office issues fresh snow forecast for festive period
Leaders of Vietnam and Cambodia

Cambodia’s prime minister visits Vietnam to sign deals on trade and science

Bianca Censori reportedly feels 'alone' in her marriage to Kanye West

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori wears most bizarre outfit yet as designer feels 'alone' in marriage
Stonehenge could have a tunnel built near it

Stonehenge campaigners make last-ditch bid to stop government building road tunnel next to ancient site
Zambian miners resting

Rescuers recover bodies of 11 miners trapped by landslides after heavy rain

Two girls have been arrested over the attack

Attackers who left Orthodox Jewish woman 'unconscious' 'joked about her being dead' - as girls, 13 and 14, are arrested
APTOPIX Brazil Mine Rupture

Brazil petrochemical giant’s salt mine partially collapses

Police are hunting for the man with the anti-Semitic 'Final Solution' sign

Hunt for Gaza protester holding anti-Semitic 'Final Solution' sign at London march

The man was attacked after offering to hold the dog on a lead

Shocking moment 'XL Bully dog' launches vicious attack on rail platform 'after owner loses control of her pet'
National menorah lighting

Biden to host Hanukkah reception amid rising antisemitism in United States

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals

Endgame back on sale in Netherlands with 'hundreds' of changes made - and alleged race row royals' names removed
The Royal family have released their Christmas cards for 2023

William and Kate release family photo for annual Christmas card as Charles and Camilla opt for coronation snap
The Queen supported the idea of Harry keeping security after Megxit

Queen wanted Harry to keep security despite prince's claim he was 'forced' to leave UK after it was downgraded

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit