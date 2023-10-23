Exact day Storm Babet flooding is set to end - after days of torrential rain left hundreds of properties submerged

Flood warnings are set to stay in place this week across the UK. Picture: Environment Agency/Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Flooding in the aftermath of Storm Babet is due to last several more days in some parts of the UK.

Storm Babet thrashed the UK with wind and rain, causing severe flooding in parts of the UK.

The Environment Agency has warned that flooding could continue into Wednesday this week, primarily in Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

The agency has issued 118 flood warnings in areas across the UK.

Flood warnings are expected to continue into the week. Picture: Environment Agency

Natural Resources Wales has issued one flood warning and six flood alerts.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has released one flood alert for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

The Environment Agency predicts flooding will continue along the River Severn into Wednesday. It also said: “Further flooding is possible from rivers and surface water on Tuesday and Wednesday for parts of England due to heavy rain.”

The flooding could last even longer depending on rainfall over the week.

Flooded home in Retford, Nottinghamshire. Picture: LBC

The government recommends that residents in areas with flood warnings “avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

The Environment Agency claims around 1250 properties in England have been flooded and estimated that 30,000 properties were successfully protected.

Rescuers brave the flooding to save residents in Brechin, Scotland. Picture: Getty

A view of Brechin from the sky after the South Esk broke its banks. Picture: Alamy

Brechin in Angus, Scotland, was one of the worst-affected towns in the UK. First Minister Humza Yousaf is set to visit the town today.

Storm Babet has been linked to the deaths of eight people over the last few days.

A yellow warning was put in place in Scotland and parts of northern England for ice, lasting until 9 am this morning. The Met Office said icy patches could disrupt travel. It hasn’t released any other weather warnings for this week.

There will be outbreaks of showers and some sunny spells over the next few days.