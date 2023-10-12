Exact time torrential rain and strong winds to sweep the UK as 'cold snap' arrives

Rain is set to sweep the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Officer

By Emma Soteriou

Brits have been warned to brace for torrential rain and strong winds sweeping the UK as the first cold snap of the season arrives.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office warned that heavy downpours would arrive between 9pm on Thursday and 8pm on Friday, saying it was expected to impact large swathes of England and Wales.

The yellow weather warning was extended to include further north and east across England, with flooding "likely" in homes and businesses.

There will also be travel disruption as the wet weather causes delays across bus and train services as well as on the roads.

Thunder could also be on the cards in the south, with 20-30mm of rain set to fall in two hours.

Read more: The Big Chill: Met Office forecasts snow for parts of the UK as sub-zero temperatures sweep the country

Read more: Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty to £400 million fraud

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️



Heavy rain across Wales and parts of England



Today 2100 – Friday 2000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Tf1TwyuhJE — Met Office (@metoffice) October 12, 2023

It comes as the first “cold snap” of the season is set to take over by the weekend.

Temperatures look set to plummet by up to 10C next week across the UK, reaching lows of -1C in some areas according to forecasters.

Snow may even arrive across parts of Scotland - particularly Inverness and the surrounding countryside.

It follows some of the warmest temperatures in nearly five years, with the mercury reaching 25.8C in London's Kew Gardens earlier this month.

📉 It's set to be turning colder into the weekend with below average temperatures across the UK



❄️ Wintry showers are expected in Scotland, which is not unusual for the time of year



☀️ Plenty of autumnal sunshine elsewhere by day, and turning chilly with clear spells overnight pic.twitter.com/tCwxXfQn7O — Met Office (@metoffice) October 11, 2023

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Brent Walker said: “As we head through the second half of this week, cold air will push southwards across the country and there is a risk that showers over mountains of Scotland could turn wintry.

“By the weekend we expect all regions of the UK to be in the cold air mass and overnight frosts are possible.

“With high pressure continuing to dominate our weather early next week, it will start largely fine, settled and cool by day, with cold nights and a risk of rural air frosts in places.

“Any early morning mist or fog should clear quickly and there could be a few showers possible around some coasts at times.”