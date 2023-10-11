The Big Chill: Met Office forecasts snow for parts of the UK as sub-zero temperatures sweep the country

The Big Chill: Met Office forecasts snow for parts of the UK as sub-zero temperatures sweep the country. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Sam Rucker

Parts of Britain could be plunged into the deep freeze this October, as the Met Office warns of potential snowfall and sub-zero temperatures following an 'Indian Summer'.

Temperatures look set to plummet by up to 10C next week across the UK, reaching lows of -1C in some areas according to forecasters.

Adding that snowfall is "likely" across parts of Scotland - particularly Inverness and the surrounding countryside, the impending big chill will also sweep areas of southern England, with frost likely.

It follows some of the warmest temperatures in nearly five years, with the mercury reaching 25.8C in London's Kew Gardens earlier this month.

With heavy rain forecast to sweep the country over the weekend, areas of Wales are likely to be hit the hardest on Wednesday according to the Met Office.

It also noted cooler weather heading into the weekend, with "below average" temperatures going into next week.

It's a weather front that will see the rain continue across the country, hitting some central and southern parts of England and Wales by Friday.

With showers turning heavier across areas of the North into the weekend, the cold snap is set to bring with the first widespread overnight frost of the season across many central and northern areas over the weekend.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker, said: “As we head through second half of this week cold air will push southwards across the country and there is a risk that showers over mountains of Scotland could turn wintry.

"By the weekend we expect all regions of the UK to be in the cold airmass and overnight frosts are possible.

Widespread frost is expected across the country as temperatures plummet across the UK. Picture: LBC / Alamy

“With high pressure continuing to dominate our weather early next week, it will start largely fine, settled, and cool by day, with cold nights and a risk of rural air frosts in places.

"Any early morning mist or fog should clear quickly and there could be a few showers possible around some coasts at times.”

It comes as floods hit Scotland over the weekend, causing train cancellations and a search operation for a 77-year-old man who was swept away into a river.