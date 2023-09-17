Exeter Airport closed after floodwater engulfs terminal building causing chaos and grounding flights

Exeter Airport shut after water floods terminal building grounding flights. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Twitter: Justin Sharp

By Danielle DeWolfe

Exeter Airport has been closed after floodwaters engulfed the terminal building causing chaos and grounding flights.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heavy rain caused widespread flooding across Devon, as water could be seen flooding the terminal building at around 2pm on Sunday.

Footage from the scene shows passengers gathered at one end of the terminal - some cradling plates of food, as the ankle-deep water coursed through the building.

The deluge saw flights cancelled for the remainder of the day as officials attempted to evacuate passengers.

A spokesman for Exeter Airport confirmed the closure, adding they hoped to re-open the airport "as soon as possible" but gave no specific timeframe.

Chaotic scenes at Exeter Airport pic.twitter.com/7rT2jOeiqI — Justin Sharp (@JustinS04138161) September 17, 2023

Water could be seen surrounding luggage carousels as airport workers surveyed the scene.

A spokesman for Exeter Airport said: “Following heavy rain today (Sunday September 17th) Exeter Airport has had to close due to flooding affecting the terminal.

Read more: New thunderstorm warnings issued by Met Office as forecaster warns of hail, floods and lightning strikes

Read more: Summer is over: Thunderstorms and heavy rain to batter UK amid warnings of risk to life and flood fears

"We are working to restore normal operations as soon as possible. In the meantime, passengers are advised to contact their airline for further information.”

It follows an amber weather warning covering the Exeter area and parts of East Devon, where the airport in located.

Water could be seen surrounding luggage carousels as airport workers surveyed the scene. Picture: LBC / Justin Sharp

The warning extends until 4pm today, with the yellow warning set to remain in place across Devon and Cornwall until 6pm on Sunday.

Online arrivals boards confirmed all flights arriving and departing from the airport on Sunday were cancelled.

It follows the warnings issued by the Met Office which warned of a "small chance" of a risk to people's lives as thunderstorms roll in over the South West and southern Wales.