Summer is over: Thunderstorms and heavy rain to batter UK amid warnings of risk to life and flood fears

Thunderstorms are set to batter South West England. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britain is facing a Sunday washout with almost a month's worth of rain set to fall in one day in an abrupt end to summer conditions.

The Met Office has warned there is a "small chance" of a risk to people's lives as thunderstorms are set to roll in over the South West and southern Wales.

A yellow warning for storms has been issued across that area for between 7am and 6pm, with Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea all set to be hit.

There is a low risk of homes being flooded amid "torrential downpours" while lightning, hail and strong winds could also cause damage.

Rain is set to return to Britain after a series of sunny days. Picture: Alamy

Commuters risk public transport services getting cancelled in the worst affected areas while drivers face "difficult" driving conditions.

Up to 70mm of rain could fall within just a few hours in some parts, just shy of the average September amount of 92mm.

Rachel Ayers, a meteorologist and the Met Office, said: "The heaviest and most persistent rain will be tomorrow morning, bringing a risk of some potential flooding in homes and businesses."

Thunder is hitting south west England. Picture: Met Office

Thunderstorms and heavy rain could persist in the area into the early part of next week.

It comes after a record amount of September heat.

This month smashed the UK record for the most amount of consecutive September days that saw at least 30C heat.

Previously, just three days of heat at that level had been recorded four times - in 1898, 1906, 1911 and 2016.