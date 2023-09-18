Exeter Airport reopens after floods and cars submerged in huge downpour

Exeter Airport was flooded. Picture: LBC/Justin Sharp

By Kit Heren

Exeter Airport has reopened after flash floods left parts of Devon and Southern Wales underwater over the weekend.

The airport said on Sunday night that it would reopen on Monday morning, and its website showed that flights were arriving and departing.

The airport was forced to close at around 2pm on Sunday after floodwater engulfed the terminal building, causing chaos and grounding flights for the remainder of the day.

An airport spokesman said on Sunday night: "Following Sunday afternoon's flash flooding, which caused the closure of the airport, our teams are working through the night cleaning up and we expect to be open tomorrow morning, Monday.

"Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the very latest information about their flight, and please bear with us while we do our very best to return all airport operations to normal."

Heavy rain also caused widespread chaos across Devon on Sunday morning, with a bridge crossing over a river in the town of Dawlish, Devon, left partially underwater and cars submerged.

It follows the warnings issued by the Met Office which warned of a "small chance" of a risk to people's lives as thunderstorms roll in over the South West and southern Wales.

Local CCTV footage from Coast Cams shows water engulfing roads and pavements, with local businesses and homes completely flooded following the deluge. Picture: LBC / Coast Cams

Residents were left stranded as torrents of water poured through the streets after the Dawlish Water stream burst its banks.

Local CCTV footage from Coast Cams shows water engulfing roads and pavements, with local businesses and homes completely flooded following the deluge.

The footage, shot near Dawlish seafront, shows brown floodwater engulfing Station Road shortly before 3pm.

Footage from Exeter Airport also showed passengers gathered at one end of the terminal - some cradling plates of food, as the ankle-deep water coursed through the building.

It follows an amber weather warning covering the Exeter area and parts of East Devon, where the airport in located.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms was in place across the rest of the south-west of England and South Wales until 6pm on Sunday.

A similar warning was issued for London, the south-east and east of England and the East Midlands until 6am on Monday.

Water could be seen surrounding luggage carousels as airport workers surveyed the scene.

A spokesman for Exeter Airport said earlier: “Following heavy rain today (Sunday September 17th) Exeter Airport has had to close due to flooding affecting the terminal.

"We are working to restore normal operations as soon as possible. In the meantime, passengers are advised to contact their airline for further information.”

Water could be seen surrounding luggage carousels as airport workers surveyed the scene. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The yellow warning remained in place across Devon and Cornwall until 6pm on Sunday.

Online arrivals boards confirmed all flights arriving and departing from the airport on Sunday were cancelled.