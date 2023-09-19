Exclusive

Experts fear Fentanyl slipping into drugs 'under the radar' - as at least 70 types found in UK

19 September 2023, 10:02 | Updated: 19 September 2023, 10:39

At least 70 versions of Fentanyl have now been detected in the UK
At least 70 versions of Fentanyl have now been detected in the UK. Picture: Getty/LBC
Lillie Almond

By Lillie Almond

At least 70 versions of the synthetic opioid, Fentanyl, have now been detected in the UK, a former Government drug advisor has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Professor David Nutt says the substance, which has played a part in the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans, is here and "not going anywhere".

Highly addictive and at least 50 times more potent than heroin, Fentanyl has fuelled one of America's worst ever drug crises in recent years.

In 2021 alone, more than 70,000 people died there after taking the synthetic opioid.

“Fentanyl is a chemical series which goes from Fentanyl, which is about 50 times more potent than heroin- to Carfentalynl which is about 5,000 times more potent," Professor Nutt told LBC.

"Some of the Fentanyls are so potent that it’s impossible to weigh out a safe amount.”

LBC_2023_08_29_ADDICTION_MATT_THOMAS_CLIP_2_16x9.mp4

While deaths related to drugs remain much lower in the UK than in America, there are alarm bells among some experts that it could be behind a rise in calls to rehab groups.

UK Addiction Treatment Centres has told LBC that calls from people worried about being dependant on unknown substances have doubled in the last year to around 10 per day.

It comes as rehab charity The Forward Trust said that Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are slipping into drug supply chains under the radar.

Read More: Police launch probe after discovering secret tunnel linking apartment and court building holding seized drugs and evidence

Read More: Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba faces lengthy ban after failing drugs test

The Trust said this makes it all the more alarming that the UK has seen a spike in people taking unidentified substances.

Recovering addict Matt Thomas now works for numerous support and rehabilitation organisations including the Forward Trust, and has experience of this.

“I certainly remember buying things and being told by the person, ‘It’s got a little bit of this and a little bit of that,' and I was like, ‘Oh brilliant, I’m sure he’s talking absolute nonsense, but I’m gonna take it anyway'" he said.

The Home Office has said it saw close to 18,000 seizures of unknown substances over the last year - which is a 13% rise on the year before.

A spokesperson said: "Where a drug is described as ‘unknown’ or ‘drug not known’, this generally means that police or Border Force have seized substances which they cannot easily identify."

In 2021 alone, more than 70,000 people died there after taking the synthetic opioid in the United States
In 2021 alone, more than 70,000 people died there after taking the synthetic opioid in the United States. Picture: Getty

When hearing these figures, Matt said: “It frightens me, and it makes me feel very sad, but it doesn’t surprise me - and I think, as much as is being seized, you can probably multiply by a hundred, what’s actually coming in.

“My personal belief is that the way to deal with it, is by tackling why people want it in the first place.

“I knew, when I was buying pills off someone on the street or later on, buying stuff off someone on the internet, I didn’t have any control of what was in it.”

Matt, who used to work in the music industry, revealed how he saw some substances being handled, sold and used - and about how they’re transported inside peoples’ bodies to the UK.

“One of the worst things about addiction is the low self-esteem - and the fact that people in active addiction tend to think that no-one cares about them, tend to think that they’re a lost cause and tend to buy into this stigma that society has created, that they’re not worth saving," he said.

Now heavily involved with a ‘Taking Action on Addiction Campaign’, Matt works to change stigmas, sharing messages such as, “You are worth saving, you are worth getting into recovery. Everybody deserves a chance of recovery, no matter what their background is.”

Similarly, Professor Nutt says that stigma around drug use is unhelpful, adding: “If people are going to take drugs of unknown provenance, it’s a lot more sensible they take them in places where people who know about drugs can help them reverse an accidental overdose.

“And that is the huge problem with the Fentanyls - you don’t know if they’re in the drug you’re taking - you have no idea. And even the people that sell them have no idea how much is in them. There is no safe dose.

“That’s why overdose prevention centres (which is what we’re calling safe injecting rooms now), they’re an absolute priority, they've saved hundreds of lives in Sydney and Vancouver and they should be made available here.”

If you were affected by anything in this piece, you can reach https://www.forwardtrust.org.uk/ or https://www.drugscience.org.uk/

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Justice James Gordon ruled the claim as an "abuse of process."

Australian man who blamed wife's c-section for 'psychotic illness' sues hospital for £520 million

Fury over fake cleavage-revealing Oktoberfest outfits

Outrage over fake 'cleavage-revealing Oktoberfest outfits' which Bavarian prince says degrades historic festival

Ukraine’s agent Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large of the Ukraine foreign ministry, addresses the judges at the World Court

Lawyers insist UN’s top court has jurisdiction to hear case against Russia

Breaking
RAAC is affecting 174 schools across the country

Crumbling concrete found in 27 more schools, bringing the total number to 174

A thick blanket of smoke hangs over parts of Sydney after hazard reduction burns

Australian wildfire danger sparks fire ban in Sydney and closes schools

Labour shadow minister Louise Haigh has accused the government of 'the great rail betrayal'

Government accused of 'great rail betrayal' as minister refuses to commit to HS2 reaching Manchester

Benchoula knocked the baby out of the pram onto the pavement and ran away from the scene, with the stolen watch.

Man, 35, jailed after pushing baby out of pram to steal £80,000 designer watch from dad's wrist

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres arrives to the SDG Summit at the United Nations headquarters on Monday

UN chief says people are looking to leaders for way out of global ‘mess’

Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Health Secretary slams 'militant' doctors' union as he refuses to meet with striking medics over pay

A police spokesperson said the incident was an "accident."

Brit, 42, falls to his death while climbing metal ladder 300ft up Austrian mountain

YouTube has suspended monetisation of Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends monetisation of Russell Brand's channel for 'violating Creator Responsibility policy'

Doctors may be forced to work during strikes

Doctors to be forced to work during strikes under fresh government plans

Canada India Sikh Slain

India expels top Canadian diplomat in row over alleged role in Sikh’s shooting

Keir Starmer has pledged to rewrite the UK's Brexit deal

'It'll be the worst of both worlds': Keir Starmer accused of 'Brexit betrayal' after pledging to rewrite deal

Motorists are furious over the change to speed limits

'Absolute nightmare': Fury as Wales introduces fresh 20mph zones - as 100,000 sign petition to reverse scheme

UN General Assembly Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelensky asks why Russia still has a seat at United Nations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump labels Florida governor’s abortion ban a ‘terrible mistake’

The Prince of Wales flew out to New York ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards.

Prince William flies solo to New York for first time in a decade as he preps to announce Earthshot Prize winners
Met Police bosses have warned it will be years before the force is rid of corrupt officers.

It will ‘take years’ to rid Met of corrupt officers as unit Couzens and Carrick served in has third of staff cleared out
An inquiry got underway into the couple's death on Monday.

Couple, aged 25 and 28, died after they were left in crashed car for three days as police failed to log call
Canada India Security

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates Sikh activist’s killing

The Met police confirmed they had received a report of a sex assault dating back to 2003

Police receive report of sexual assault following claims made against Russell Brand - as comedian’s shows are axed
Music Festival Deaths

Rapper Travis Scott questioned over deadly crowd surge at Texas festival

Police have shared new footage of a man they want to speak to.

CCTV footage released of man sought by police after 'man was raped in car park' travelling back from night out
Iran US

Five prisoners sought by US in swap with Iran arrive in Qatar

Music Kim Petras

Kim Petras releases previously shelved debut album featuring Paris Hilton

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit