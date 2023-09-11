Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba faces lengthy ban after failing drugs test

11 September 2023, 20:23

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Former Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba could be banned from the sport for a long time after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Juventus midfielder Pogba, 30, was found to have elevated levels of testosterone in his system following a random drugs test after his side's Serie A game against Udinese on August 20.

He has three days to produce a second analysis of his results.

If he is found to have taken performance-enhancing substances, he will face a ban of three or four years.

Juventus said in a statement: "Juventus Football Club announces that today, 11 September, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on 20 August, 2023.

"The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps."

World Cup winner Pogba said earlier today that he was tempted to quit football altogether after allegedly being blackmailed by a group of gangsters in his native France, who were said to have included his brother.

Read more: Paul Pogba's brother among gang who 'attempted to extort footballer for £11m'

Read more: Paul Pogba removes Heineken beer bottle after Cristiano Ronaldo Coke snub

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba. Picture: Getty

Former Guinea international Mathias Pogba, 32, was arrested in September 2022 over his alleged involvement in the plot, which his brother said involved an attempt to extort him of £1.1 million.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Paul Pogba said: "When there is money you have to be careful. Money changes people. It can break up a family. It can create a war.

"Sometimes I was just by myself thinking: 'I don't want to have money anymore. I just don't want to play anymore. I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me - not for the fame, not for the money.'

"Sometimes it's tough. This life, you have to go through it. It will only make me stronger."

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba. Picture: Getty

Mathias Pogba was released in December and denies the charges.

His brother reported the incident to Turin prosecutors in July of last year, shortly after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer in order to rejoin Juventus.

Pogba played 226 times for Manchester United over six seasons, winning the Europa League and the League Cup.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba. Picture: Getty

He has played 91 times for France, winning the World Cup in Russia in 2018, even scoring a goal in the final.

Pogba rejoined Juventus in 2022, having first played with the Italian side from 2012-2016.

But his second spell at Juventus has proved less successful so far, with the drugs test proving the latest setback after an injury-hit first season.

