Paul Pogba removes Heineken beer bottle after Cristiano Ronaldo Coke snub

16 June 2021, 14:47 | Updated: 16 June 2021, 15:24

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Paul Pogba has followed Cristiano Ronaldo’s example by removing a drinks bottle that had been placed in front of him at a press conference.

The France and Manchester United star, who is Muslim, removed a bottle of Heineken beer as he spoke to the media after France’s 1-0 Euro 2020 win over Germany.

The beer was alcohol-free, however it is not clear if Pogba was aware of this.

It comes after Portugal ace Ronaldo had earlier taken exception to two Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference, telling people to "drink water".

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo removes coke bottles and tells people to 'drink water' instead

He appeared bemused when he saw the bottles lined up on the table in front of him ahead of Tuesday's match against Hungary.

Ronaldo is known for his extremely healthy dieting, with up to six meals a day and food including calamari and fresh swordfish, and lots of fruit and veg that has allowed him to keep playing at an elite level for many years.

He told reporters last year that he gets annoyed at son Cristiano Jr when he asks to have fizzy drinks or crisps.

"We’ll see if my son will become a great footballer," he said. "Sometimes he drinks coke and eats crisps and it irritates me, he knows that.

"Sometimes I tell my son to take a dip in cold water to recover after a run on the treadmill and he says, ‘Dad, it’s so cold there’. That’s fine, he is only 10 years old."

The market value of Coca-Cola dropped $4bn after Ronaldo’s gesture, but bounced back again fairly swiftly.

