What is the controversy surrounding the Captain Tom Moore foundation and why has an inquiry been launched?

6 July 2023, 21:49

The foundation has been the subject of controversy recently.
The foundation has been the subject of controversy recently. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

NHS Hero Captain Sir Tom Moore passed away in 2021 but his name has re-entered the public eye in recent days after a foundation set up in his name faces new questions.

Captain Tom Moore unexpectedly acquired national treasure status aged 99 after his efforts to raise money for NHS Charities Together during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

He was a decorated war veteran, serving in India and the Burma campaign during the Second World War and later became an instructor in armoured warfare.

The former British Army officer announced his plans to walk 100 lengths of his garden over the course of 24 days during lockdown in a move that would go on to win the hearts of Brits all over the country.

He aimed to raise £1,000 by his 100th birthday, but as his efforts tugged on the heartstrings of Brits, Captain Sir Tom achieved his goal in just four days, and went on to raise a total of £32.8m by his birthday.

By May 19, Captain Tom was to become a Sir as it was announced the war veteran was to be knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in July 2020 in her first official appearance of the pandemic.

The following year in February 2021, Captain Tom Moore died after a brief hospitalisation with pneumonia and subsequent contraction of Covid-19.

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised millions for NHS charities over the pandemic.
Captain Sir Tom Moore raised millions for NHS charities over the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

The Captain Tom Moore Foundation was set up on 5 May 2020 to administer the donations he received in support of his charitable walks, but in February 2022 - a year after his death - it emerged that the foundation had spent more on management fees than it had released in charitable grants.

It raised £1,096,526 between its incorporation of May 5 2020 and 31 May 2021, yet only £160,000 had been released as charitable grants.

A hefty chunk of the amounts raised remained in a reserve, but £162,336 had gone on management fees, £31,204 on admin costs, £32,275 on governance, £8,280 on IT and £6,542 on office maintenance.

Responding to the revelation, the foundation said: “As a newly established charity, expenditure has been incurred in building the team, which for some months worked on a voluntary basis until funds were forthcoming.

“During this period, we also incurred costs in appointing The Philanthropy Company who provided expert support on governance and fundraising initiatives as well as working with our charity partners to identify initiatives that the foundation could support and which would drive value and public benefit.”

But it later transpired that the foundation had paid out £54,039 to two charities, both owned by Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, The Independent reported.

The foundation soon after became the subject of a compliance case by the watchdog.

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter shares holiday snap amid backlash over building spa complex 'in hero's name'

Read more: Neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter want to 'take a sledgehammer' to spa complex built in his name

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter fights order to demolish spa and pool complex 'built in name of hero's charity'

The Charity Commission previously blocked the foundation from making Hannah Ingram-Moore its CEO.
The Charity Commission previously blocked the foundation from making Hannah Ingram-Moore its CEO. Picture: Alamy

On February 18, it then emerged that the foundation had been blocked by the Charity Commission (CC) from making Captain Tom’s daughter the foundation's CEO. If appointed, she would have been salaried £150,000 a year.

As the late-veteran’s daughter became a greater subject of controversy, she addressed the foundation’s compliance case, speaking on This Morning at the time, she said: “It’s clear our accounts are there to be seen but we’re not hiding anything, there’s nothing wrong, we haven’t made any false action and I genuinely think the vast majority of people know that.

“Those clickbait headlines have been destructive and have put the foundation at peril."

She added: “I think we have been incredibly naive, but I don’t think that means we’re bad. I think we’re wholesome good people and we run businesses, we understand.

“I think we stepped into this for love, for humanity, for allowing as many people as possible access to his legacy. We never thought of the darkness, never crossed our minds.”

By June 2022, a formal investigation was opened into the foundation after the CC received evidence of possible serious misconduct amid allegations the Moore family had been profiting off of the charity.

In particular, the CC intended to look into allegations that one of the private companies owned by the Ingram-Moores, Club Nook Ltd, had made a profit by trademarking the name Captain Tom. However the pair said this happened before the foundation had been established.

Helen Stephenson, the chief executive of the Charity Commission, said at the time: “The late Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired the nation with his courage, tenacity and concern for others. It is vital that public trust in charity is protected, and that people continue to feel confident in supporting good causes.

“We do not take any decision to open an inquiry lightly, but in this case our concerns have mounted. We consider it in the public interest to examine them through a formal investigation, which gives us access to the full range of our protective and enforcement powers.”

Captain Tom branded products also had to be removed from sale amid the investigation, over reports the breached charity law.

The Captain Tom Foundation has stopped taking money from donors.
The Captain Tom Foundation has stopped taking money from donors. Picture: Alamy

And now this week Hannah Ingram-Moore has returned to the spotlight amid allegations she had used her father’s name to build a spa and swimming pool complex at her home.

The luxury outbuilding, which houses a pool and changing facilities has been branded a "monstrosity" by nearby residents.

Mrs Ingram-Moore, 52, and her husband have been ordered to tear down the block after it emerged on Tuesday it had been built without planning permission.

The family used the name of the Captain Tom Foundation to put up the building back in 2021, which was erected "in connection with the Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives".

But after building the pad and departing from original plans, the couple submitted a retrospective planning request which was rejected.

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council, the planning authority for the area, said: "An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now-unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate."

Neighbours in the village of Marston Moretaine described being appalled at the revelation, describing the C-shaped block as an eyesore.

"It's a horrible monstrosity," one elderly resident told The Sun.

"It has just blocked our view from the kitchen. Give me a sledgehammer and I'll knock the place down myself."

On Tuesday, the foundation put out a statement saying it would not seek donations, and was closing all payment channels, while the Charity Commission carried out an inquiry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The terrifying spot happened on a British tourist hotspot

Terrifying moment shark is spotted near British tourist hotspot on Costa del Sol

Silvio Berlusconi

Berlusconi’s will divides £4.27 billion as oldest children get media empire

Musk vs. Zuckerberg: Meta launches Twitter rival Threads

Elon Musk's Twitter 'threatens to sue Facebook owner Meta over new social site Threads'

Dr Nicholas Chapman, 55, was found guilty of a sexual offence

Somerset GP avoids jail after putting his own semen into woman's coffee

Russia Ukraine War

Six killed and dozens injured in Russian missile attack on Lviv

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate loses appeal against house arrest as human trafficking case goes on

Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units in Lebanon in 2011

US ‘to send cluster bombs to Ukraine as part of new military aid package’

LBC’s Will Guyatt burned the midnight oil to see what Zuckerberg’s new Twitter rival is like

Musk’s Twitter is hanging on by a Thread as Meta launches rival social media platform

Buckingham Palace

Met Police swoop on Buckingham Palace after man handcuffs himself to gates

Five people died in a catastrophic implosion on the Titan sub in June

OceanGate suspends all exploration and commercial operations following death of five explorers

More Tube strikes are on the way in July

Fresh wave of London Underground strikes to cause travel chaos this month

Elle Edwards, 26, was shot when Connor Chapman, 23, fired 12 shots into a group of people outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village

Elle Edwards' final moments: Beautician seen smiling and hugging friends before Christmas Eve shooting

Police patrol past graffiti reading 'Justice for Nahel' as youths gather on Concorde Square during a protest in Paris

Macron says France needs to address causes of unrest prompted by police killing

The football pundit attempted to get the Sir Ralph Abercromby pub knocked down.

Gary Neville admits 'huge mistakes' with £400m Manchester development plans - including tearing down iconic pub

Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve

Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve

A 4x4 ploughed into a primary school in Wimbledon

'Get an ambulance... it has hit the kids': Horror of witnesses after Land Rover ploughs into London school tea party

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Cabinet Office has failed to prevent the release of Boris Johnson's messages in the Covid Inquiry.

Government loses High Court bid to prevent Covid inquiry from seeing Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps and diaries
Four ex-Met detectives will not face criminal charges in the bungled Stephen Lawrence inquiry

Detectives accused of bungling original Stephen Lawrence inquiry will not face prosecution

Greta Thunberg is to head to court at the end of July.

Greta Thunberg faces jail over charge of ‘disobeying police’ at climate protest as activist given court date
The Cannon of Kandy

Dutch museums to return artefacts looted from Sri Lanka and Indonesia

Weather is set to get hot again this weekend

Heat health alert issues for six regions in England ahead of scorching 30C weekend

South African police officers remove gas cylinders from the site

Three children among 17 people killed in gas leak in South Africa

Revellers in Pamplona

Thousands party in Pamplona as firework blast begins bull-running festival

Hannah Ingram-Moore shared the family photo on Instagram

Captain Tom's daughter shares holiday snap amid backlash over building spa complex 'in hero's name'
Shocking footage shows the moment the pilot loses control

Shocking moment Titan sub spins out of control as passengers panic

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, says president of Belarus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit