Is John Lewis closing down? Store closure list revealed

11 March 2021, 10:57 | Updated: 11 March 2021, 10:59

John Lewis has confirmed storm closures for April 2021
John Lewis has confirmed storm closures for April 2021. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Which John Lewis stores are closing down? Here’s the store closure list as the retail giant confirm more branches will shut permanently.

John Lewis has come forward and revealed there will be more store closures across the UK after coronavirus has see them suffer huge losses.

The retail group has confirmed a loss of £517m for 2020-21 compared to a £146m profit the year before.

In a statement, John Lewis revealed not all of their 42 department stores would be reopening once the lockdown restrictions were lifted as part of the roadmap out of lockdown.

The statement read: “Regrettably, we do not expect to reopen all our John Lewis shops at the end of lockdown, which will also have implications for our supply chain. We are currently in discussions with landlords and final decisions are expected by the end of March.”

Following the announcement, there are concerns about whether John Lewis is closing down and what John Lewis stores are closing - here’s the latest information:

John Lewis will be focusing a lot on internet shopping following the increase in lockdown
John Lewis will be focusing a lot on internet shopping following the increase in lockdown. Picture: PA

Is John Lewis closing down?

No - the company are attempting to avoid closing altogether by limiting their department stores in order to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic.

With a huge rise in internet shopping thanks to the lockdown, John Lewis has been forced to rethink just how many stores it needs despite the decision being “painful”.

Which John Lewis stores are closing down?

At present, John Lewis is yet to confirm which of their 42 shops won’t be reopening in April 2021.

In their statement, they revealed a decision would be made by the end of March 2021 after a discussion with their landlords.

John Lewis are also yet to reveal what will happen to staff members and how many jobs will be lost.

