Is Matt Hancock still an MP? Former health secretary signs up for I'm A Celebrity

1 November 2022, 12:51

Matt Hancock outside number 10
Matt Hancock is swapping his political career for reality TV stardom. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Matt Hancock's political career is about to dramatically change as he's confirmed for the ITV jungle alongside Boy George and Mike Tindall.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has signed up for ITV's popular reality TV show, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2022.

Set to be a late comer into the jungle, the MP will be swapping his time in parliament for a hammock in the Australian jungle alongside a celebrity lineup including Mike Tindall, Boy George and Chris Moyles.

But as Hancock, a key member of Boris Johnson's cabinet when he was prime minister, is set to step foot into the jungle, the key question is, what does this mean for his political career? Is he still an MP?

Read more: Matt Hancock loses Tory whip as he joins Boy George and Olivia Attwood in the jungle for I'm A Celebrity

Read more: 'Scandals, too much Matt Hancock and even tractor porn': Rayner says 'enough is enough' to Tories

It's believed his fellow Tory MPs aren't impressed with his decision to go on the show presented by Ant and Dec, but it's thought Matt is seeking different opportunities.

Matt Hancock outside number 10
The former health secretary has upset fellow MPs with his decision. Picture: Alamy

Is Matt Hancock still an MP?

Following his decision to join the I'm A Celeb cast, Matt will be suspended as a Conservative MP.

Previous to this, and since resigning as health secretary following his affair scandal, the father of three has been serving as the Tory MP of West Suffolk but will now completely step away from the role.

Tory chief whip Simon Hart said: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

And Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister believes at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents, whether that's in the House or in their constituency."

A source has claimed Matt doesn't expect to serve in parliament again and will use this opportunity to promote personal projects such as his dyslexia campaign.

Matt has also announced he will be publishing a book about the coronavirus pandemic in time for Christmas.

The I'm A Celebrity line-up of 2022
The I'm A Celebrity line-up includes Chris Moyles, Boy George and Olivia Attwood. Picture: ITV

What have other MPs said about Matt Hancock joining I'm A Celeb?

It's fair to say, Matt's move hasn't gone down well with other members of the government who are currently tackling the migrant crisis and the soaring cost of living.

Labour MP Chris Bryant tweeted: "There is something deeply unpleasant about the former health secretary playing around in the jungle when his constituents are facing a cost of living crisis and long Covid sufferers are looking for answers from the inquiry."

SNP spokesman Pete Wishart also said: "It speaks volumes that Matt Hancock would rather be stranded in a remote jungle eating kangaroo testicles than spend a moment longer on the Tory benches at Westminster."

What other MPs have taken part in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here?

Perhaps one of the most high profile politicians to join the cast, Matt isn't the only parliament member to take on the challenges of the jungle.

Former Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Opik and the former leader of the Scottish Labour Party Kezia Dugdale have also made appearances in the jungle-set reality contest.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice', warns Met chief

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice' after causing 'serious disruption' across capital, warns Met cop

Takeoff was the third member of rap group Migos

'Senseless': Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead in Texas

The giant baubles can be seen careering down through central London

Tottenham Court Road turns into pinball alley as high-winds send Christmas decorations rolling

Avian bird flu is causing huge health concerns across the UK

Is bird flu dangerous to humans? Symptoms and dangers to be aware of

"Police doing nothing but watch it all from helicopters" said one bystander

Dundee's Halloween horror show: fireworks war erupts as council leader says 'those responsible MUST face consequences'

Matt Hancock is heading to the jungle

Matt Hancock loses Tory whip as he joins Boy George and Olivia Attwood in the jungle for I'm A Celebrity

Storm Claudio has hit the UK

Yellow weather warning as Storm Claudio hits with gale force winds and torrential rain to sweep across UK

MP Robert Jenrick spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Robert Jenrick labels UK migrant crisis an 'intolerable situation' as he admits 'radical options' are needed

The Dover migrant centre was targeted on Sunday

Dover migrant centre bomber 'was investigated over child sex offences and threatened to take own life'

Prince William spoke out at Mr Bashir's interview previously

Fury as Netflix's The Crown to dramatise Diana's interview with Bashir - despite William's pleas

A mum and baby appeared to be hit during the 'firework wars'.

Officers warn of fireworks danger after mum and baby caught in Halloween chaos at Stratford station

Exclusive
The Home Secretary refused to send migrants to hotels in Tory voting areas, it has been claimed

Suella Braverman 'refused hotel bookings for migrants because they were in Tory areas'

Bird flu is expected to cause a turkey shortage over Christmas

Warning over 'severe' Christmas turkey shortage due to bird flu outbreak

Jade Croucher and her parents

Grieving sister of Leah Croucher says family have 'worst nightmare' that she was murdered by convicted sex offender

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak

'It's going to be tough': Warning of tax rises for everyone in desperate bid to pay back £50billion into public purse

Gary Lineker during the FA cup semi-final

Football legend Gary Lineker 'not afraid' to 'p*** off Qatar' at World Cup

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene of the crash tonight

Two schoolgirls left with 'significant injuries' after bus crashes into motorbike in East London
Andrew Marr on LBC tonight

Andrew Marr says Braverman is 'swimming hard' and compares Commons speech to 'disgusting' sewage leak
Elon Musk has fired Twitter's board and wants to charge people to keep their blue ticks

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board making him sole director of social media firm

Finchley Road Underground Station

Man arrested for attempted murder after commuter shoved onto tube tracks and another two attacked
Suella Braverman was addressing MPs in the Commons on migration one day after a firebomb attack on a processing centre in Dover

'Invasion of the South Coast': Braverman admits illegal migration is 'out of control' as she fights to keep her job
London Underground and National Rail signs

When are the November rail strikes? National Rail and London Underground confirm new dates

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in November?

Fire breaks out the scene on Sunday as emergency services investigate migrants are evacuated

Police search Bucks home after man, 66, firebombs Dover migrant centre then kills himself

The social media giant appears to be experiencing a major global outage

Thousands unable to access Instagram saying their accounts have been suddenly suspended

Cormac Roth (L) who has died after a battle with cancer. Pictured right with his father at the Cannes film festival last year

Son of actor Tim Roth dies aged 25 after cancer battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on immigration

‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on migrants
Addiction experts

‘British culture itself is dependent on alcohol’: Charity CEO unpacks the difficulty of tackling addictions
‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels
Shelagh Fogarty Roger Gale

Manston can house 1,500 people but is currently trying to accommodate for 4,000 people, MP tells LBC
James blasts Daily Mail

James O’Brien berates the right-wing media for their 'destructive' reporting of migrant centre bomb attack
John Sweeney reveals why the best stories don't come from the well-behaved

The best stories don't come from the well-behaved writes John Sweeney

David Lammy has clashed with a caller saying complaining about childcare is 'demeaning'

Complaining about childcare costs is ‘demeaning’, says childminder

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit